Leon Vs Puebla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Matchday nine of the ongoing Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura sees Leon take on Puebla in their upcoming Mexican League clash on Wednesday. The match is set to be played on March 3 at Estadio Leon with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look a the Leon vs Puebla live stream, playing 11, and other match details of this domestic league clash.

MAÑANA HAY FUTBOL 🇳🇬



Sigue nuestro partido en vivo por @MarcaClaro, @FOXSportsMX y @TUDNUSA.



¡No te lo pierdas! pic.twitter.com/3q8ZSuscQR — Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) March 1, 2021

FC Leon start this match following an inconsistent run of form, suffering from three defeats in their last five outings. Walking into the game after a narrow 0-1 loss to Cruz Azul, Leon have managed to register just two wins in seven league games so far this season. With 7 points against their tally, the hosts are currently ranked 15th on the league table and will see this match as an opportunity to right their wrongs and bounce back strong in the domestic league. However, they face an uphill task and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to walk away with any points on Wednesday.

Also Read Kylian Mbappe Wins Hearts As He Speaks To Young Cancer Patient In Spanish; Watch

Puebla on the other hand are currently slotted sixth in Liga MX standings and walk into the game following a 1-0 win against Necaxa. With three wins and as many draws coupled up with two losses in eight games, Puebla have acquired 12 points in the season so far and are just four points away from sitting at the top of the Liga MX table. FC Puebla's manager Nicolás Larcamón will be aiming to build positive momentum on his winning run and look to break into the top four of the Liga MX table with a win against FC Leon.

Also Read Boris Johnson Reveals Plan To Host Euro 2020, Joint-bid For 2030 World Cup In The UK

Where to watch Leon vs Puebla live in India?

There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. In the UK, the Leon vs Puebla live stream will be available on bet365. In the USA, the game will be streamed on the TUDN App. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Also Read Frank Lampard Beats Ronaldinho, Kaka To Emerge As Century's Highest Scoring Midfielder

Leon vs Puebla Prediction

Both teams locked horns and played head-to-head encounters in November 2020 which saw Leon register a commanding victory over Puebla. The hosts were given a 1-0 lead within the first five minutes of the game courtesy of Maximiliano Perg's own goal while Angel Mena's 30th-minute strike saw Leon head into half time with a two-goal cushion. They managed to sustain the lead and keep a clean sheet and walk away with the win. While the hosts will be aiming to replicate a similar performance, the visitors will be aiming to get their revenge and will aim to pocket all three points on Wednesday. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict a narrow win for Puebla at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Paul Pogba Is Open To Idea Of Discussing New Contract With Man United: Report

Prediction Leon 1-2 Puebla