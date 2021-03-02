Boris Johnson Reveals Plan To Host Euro 2020, Joint-bid For 2030 World Cup In The UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered UEFA the chance to host the entire delayed Euro 2020 tournament in the UK as the country’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out continues to impress. The European Championship is due to be hosted across 12 different countries later this year, with both semi-finals and the final at Wembley. However, with the COVID-19 travel restrictions still affecting most countries in Europe, UEFA might consider the option for the continent-hopping fixtures to be shelved. The Britain PM also outlined plans to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup in a joint-bid with Ireland.

ALSO READ: Barcagate: Club Legends Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Revealed As Key Targets Of I3 Ventures

Euro 2020 in UK? Boris Johnson offers UEFA a plan to host entire tournament

In an interview with The Sun, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that Britain is ready to take on extra games in a bid to host the entire Euro 2020 tournament later this year. The 56-year-old added that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines was a big reason behind his confidence. "We are hosting the Euros. We are hosting the semis and the final. If there’s, you know, if they want any other matches that they want to be hosted, we’re certainly on for that but at the moment that’s where we are with UEFA," he said.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the Government will back a 2030 World Cup bid😍



He has also officially offered to host more Euro 2020 games in the UK🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/sA3FVtrQoI — Footy365 (@Footyy365) March 2, 2021

ALSO READ: Liverpool Great Dirk Kuyt Calls Man United's Bruno Fernandes The Best Player In The World

The Euro 2020 was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the event is now scheduled to be played from June 11 till July 11 this year. So far, London, Glasgow and Dublin are among the 12 host cities for the delayed 2020 European Championship. The decision to host the entire tournament in the UK is in an attempt to reduce travel across the continent with the travel restrictions in place.

FIFA World Cup 2030 to be held in the UK?

The report also goes on to claim that the UK Government has backed a joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup. Moreover, Johnson said that it is the "right time" to "bring football home". On Monday, the Football Association (FA) said it welcomed “the Government’s pledge of £2.8m towards a potential bid” for the 2030 World Cup.

We've joined the @ScottishFA, @FAWales, @OfficialIrishFA and @FAIreland in welcoming the government's pledge of £2.8million towards a potential bid for the 2030 @FIFAWorldCup: — The FA (@FA) March 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Solskjaer, Shaw Escape FA Action After Slamming Referee Stuart Attwell For Chelsea Mishap

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar next year. The 2026 tournament is to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. England have not hosted the World Cup since their victorious 1966 campaign.

ALSO READ: Man City Boss Guardiola Heaps Praise On Mumbai City FC After ISL 2021 Shield Win

Image Credits - AP