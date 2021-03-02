Kylian Mbappe Wins Hearts As He Speaks To Young Cancer Patient In Spanish; Watch

Four-time Ligue 1 champion Kylian Mbappe showed his compassionate side as he took some time out to video chat with a Peruvian child, Juan, who is being treated for leukaemia at a hospital in New York. The PSG star spoke with the young boy, mainly about football, and did so in perfect Spanish. The touching video call between Mbappe and Juan went viral on social media with some netizens wondering whether Mbappe's fluent Spanish might be an indication of his desire to move to Real Madrid in the near future.

ALSO READ: Barcagate: Club Legends Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Revealed As Key Targets Of I3 Ventures

Kylian Mbappe speaks to cancer patient in fluent Spanish, fans react

On Monday, in a video clip that was doing the rounds on social media, Kylian Mbappe was spotted conversing with a 14-year-old Peruvian boy via Facetime. Mbappe was heard speaking in fluent Spanish and began the exchange by saying "it is a pleasure for me to talk to you" to the surprised teenager. Juan, who was visibly thrilling and smiling from ear to ear replied: "I am shocked because for me you are the best player."

¡Enorme corazón de Mbappé! Juan Alonso Ramírez tiene 14 años, nació en Perú, pero hace meses está en Estados Unidos llevando a cabo un tratamiento contra la leucemia. El joven vivió un momento soñado al poder hablar con su ídolo. Así fue la charla entre ambos. pic.twitter.com/fyVhDjUyqT — ESPN Perú (@ESPNPeru) March 1, 2021

Juan, who then revealed that he was 14, also mentioned that he was the captain and goalkeeper of his local team. Mbappe responded, "Oh, that's the most important position." While continuing his talk, Mbappe highlighted the victory of his team against Barcelona for the first leg of the Champions League last 16. "We have the second leg and I also hope we win at home," he said about his brilliant day at the Camp Nou where he scored a sensational hat-trick. In addition to the enormous gesture, Mpabbe, while continuing in Spanish, said, "We will sign a shirt and I hope to have you here soon."

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: Milan Star Could Miss Europa League Clash Vs Man United

Mbappe's brief chat with Juan clearly made the teenager's day and fans on social media also reacted to the video, with some claiming how grounded Mbappe was to have a chat with Juan. On Twitter, one wrote, "Literally have tears in my eyes. Mbappe plays for the flashiest club in the world but has a heart of gold." Another added, "Such a lovely gesture from Mbappe. He's such a role model for the next generation."

ALSO READ: City Football Group Teams: Mumbai City FC, Man City, Other Teams Owned Majorly By ADUG

Some also pointed out Mbappe's fluent Spanish, hinting that he might be able to communicate well if he moves to Spain. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid as he continues to stall talks of a contract extension with PSG. Mbappe's current deal with the Ligue 1 giants expires in the summer of 2022.

ALSO READ: Solskjaer, Shaw Escape FA Action After Slamming Referee Stuart Attwell For Chelsea Mishap

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe Instagram