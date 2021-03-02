Paul Pogba Is Open To Idea Of Discussing New Contract With Man United: Report

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's growth trajectory at Old Trafford hasn't been all northward. The France international has endured a mixed time with the Premier League heavyweights, more so under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. During the start of the season, it was believed that Pogba was done with the club and a transfer was imminent next summer. But his subsequent performances earned him massive praise until injury played the spoiler. The midfielder is now open to the idea of discussing a new contract with the club.

Also Read | Paul Pogba agent doesn't rule out Juventus transfer, mocks Solskjaer for getting nervous

Pogba new contract negotiations on cards?

Pogba's contract with the Old Trafford outfit expires in June 2022. He was earlier being linked with a move away to either Real Madrid or Juventus. But a report by Andy Mitten of United We Stand suggests otherwise. The midfielder is very much keen on coming to the negotiating table with the club, according to Mitten.

Pogba's performance prior to his injury had been quite impressive, to say the least. Following a struggling start to the current season, marked by frequent ups and downs, he had succeeded in breaking through Solskjaer's lineup. And the splendid performance appears to be the key in Pogba's decision to listen to the club's offers for a new contract.

Also Read | Paul Pogba heaps praise on teammate Bruno Fernandes, sets eyes on silverware

Mino Raiola hints at Pogba transfer to Juventus

Interestingly, his agent Mino Raiola has refused to deny a possible return to Juventus for Pogba. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Raiola insisted that his client should be left alone. Taking a sly dig at the Norwegian tactician, Raiola claimed that people get nervous and experience sleepless nights if he comments on Pogba's transfer.

Moreover, the Italian super-agent did not rubbish off the talks of a Pogba transfer to the Allianz Stadium. Instead, he appeared to make things complicated for the Man United midfielder. Raiola said, "I will do what I have to do not in front of you, but in the shadows, as I always have."

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho star in EPIC Pepsi Max advert, fans roar: WATCH

Will Pogba agree to new terms with Man United?

Pogba did not however deem it necessary to issue a clarification on his agent's claims. But the 27-year-old did reportedly insist that he was very content with the surroundings in the city of Manchester. He emphasised the fact that he had a contract with the Red Devils until 2022, while also asserting that he was going to speak to the club over his future course of action.

Also Read | Paul Pogba injury update: Man United star out for 'Few Weeks', confirms Solskjaer

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba Twitter