LEP Vs FRB Dream11 prediction, Teams, Top Picks And Bundesliga Live Game Info

RB Leipzig will play SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga as the competition resumes after two months of uncertainty. The match will be played on Saturday, May 16. Let us look at the LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction, LEP vs FRB Dream11 preview, LEP vs FRB Dream11 schedule, LEP vs FRB Dream11 top picks and other details of the match.
Venue: Red Bull Arena
Date: Saturday, May 16
Time: 7.00 PM IST
Bundesliga returns after two months of suspension due to the coronavirus lockdown. The games will be played behind closed doors. RB Leipzig are placed third on the Bundesliga points table with 50 points in 25 games. Leipzig have won 14 games this season while losing on three occasions. They have shared points on eight matchdays. On the other hand, SC Freiburg occupy the eighth slot with 36 points. Freiburg have won 10 games, along with nine losses this season, while drawing on six occasions.
RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Timo Werner
SC Freiburg: Alexander Schwolow, Philipp Lienhart, Dominique Heintz, Manuel Gulde, Nicolas Hofler, Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Jonathan Schmid, Nils Petersen, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai
Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi
Defenders: Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Dayot Upamecano
Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Vincenzo Grifo
Forwards: Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen, Roland Sallai
RB Leipzig: DDWWD
SC Freiburg: WLLDW
Captain: Timo Werner
Vice-captain: Yussuf Poulsenss
RB Leipzig are the favourites to win the game against SC Freiburg.