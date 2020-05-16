LEP Vs FRB Dream11 prediction, Teams, Top Picks And Bundesliga Live Game Info

RB Leipzig will play SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga as the competition resumes after two months of uncertainty. The match will be played on Saturday, May 16. Let us look at the LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction, LEP vs FRB Dream11 preview, LEP vs FRB Dream11 schedule, LEP vs FRB Dream11 top picks and other details of the match.

LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction: LEP vs FRB Dream11 schedule

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Date: Saturday, May 16

Time: 7.00 PM IST

LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction: LEP vs FRB Dream11 preview

Bundesliga returns after two months of suspension due to the coronavirus lockdown. The games will be played behind closed doors. RB Leipzig are placed third on the Bundesliga points table with 50 points in 25 games. Leipzig have won 14 games this season while losing on three occasions. They have shared points on eight matchdays. On the other hand, SC Freiburg occupy the eighth slot with 36 points. Freiburg have won 10 games, along with nine losses this season, while drawing on six occasions.

LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction: LEP vs FRB squads

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Timo Werner

SC Freiburg: Alexander Schwolow, Philipp Lienhart, Dominique Heintz, Manuel Gulde, Nicolas Hofler, Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Jonathan Schmid, Nils Petersen, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai

LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction: LEP vs FRB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Vincenzo Grifo

Forwards: Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen, Roland Sallai

LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction: LEP vs FRB Dream11 last five games

RB Leipzig: DDWWD

SC Freiburg: WLLDW

LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction: LEP vs FRB Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Timo Werner

Vice-captain: Yussuf Poulsenss

LEP vs FRB Dream11 match prediction

RB Leipzig are the favourites to win the game against SC Freiburg.

Note: The LEP vs FRB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in your results.