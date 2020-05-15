Bundesliga Under 'considerable Pressure' Ahead Of Return Says German Football Expert

German football expert Raphael Honigstein revealed that the Bundesliga return on Saturday, May 16 has put considerable pressure for things to follow-on smoothly. The Bundesliga return was given the green light by German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, agreeing not to opt for another week in quarantine. The Bundesliga live games will be played behind closed doors but Germany remains the first country among the top five leagues to resume sporting activities following the coronavirus outbreak.

🐂 RB Leipzig

🏟️ Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

⚽ The new kids on the block



A joy to watch, the Bulls have meant business ever since their arrival in the Bundesliga in 2016. Make no mistake, their title ambitions have never been more realistic. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gU4WuY4eaS — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 15, 2020

Bundesliga return under immense pressure says Raphael Honigstein

While speaking to Sky Sports, German journalist Raphael Honigstein explained that the Bundesliga return has faced plenty of pressure with the resumption of football, mainly as it's the first league to resume football among the top five leagues across Europe. According to a report from Forbes, the Bundesliga was set to lose close to €770 million in TV revenue, sponsorship and ticket money if the remaining games were cancelled. Although the Bundesliga return could mitigate that figure, Honigstein states that the financial pressure of the German top-flight resuming could have a disastrous impact on the other leagues across Europe.

Coronavirus Germany crisis: Bundesliga leading the way for European leagues

"Other football leagues are waiting to see if Germany can act as a trailblazer", Honigstein added. It has been reported that the Bundesliga return has been looked at closely by other European leagues and that even if a player tests positive for COVID-19 after Bundesliga live games are resumed, it will not mean the end of the season. Despite Bundesliga live games being played behind closed doors, only a few important personnel will be allowed inside the stadiums. The celebration for goals will not allow hugging and group get-togethers as players have been advised to keep physical contact to a bare minimum. The main reason for Germany to resume football season sooner than other major European leagues was due to the strict implementation of coronavirus lockdown rules.

All games live. See you soon... pic.twitter.com/Bea2OhoYeX — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) May 12, 2020

Bundesliga live: Dortmund vs Schalke to kickstart Bundesliga return

Dortmund vs Schalke, Dusseldorf vs Paderborn, and RB Leipzig vs Freiburg will kick off on Saturday at 2.30 pm (7:00 pm IST). Bayern Munich will face Union Berlin on Sunday, May 17, at 5:00 pm (10:30 pm IST). Bayern Munch hold a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, ahead of second-placed Dortmund.

