Dortmund Vs Schalke Live Streaming Details, Team News And Bundesliga Revierderby Preview

After two months in quarantine and putting several safety measures and guidelines in place, the Bundesliga restart will go through this weekend on May 16 with the Dortmund vs Schalke 'Revierderby' being the standout fixture of the weekend. The Bundesliga is the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume football since the pandemic brought football across the world to a halt. The Bundesliga restart has served as a positive sign for fans in England, Spain as Italy as all eyes will be on the Bundesliga live game between Dortmund and Schalke.

The Dortmund vs Schalke game is scheduled to be played on May 16, 2020. Dortmund are placed second on the Bundesliga table with 51 points to their name. Borussia Dortmund have 15 wins and six draws in 25 games this season suffering four losses along the way. They were trailing by just four points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich. Dortmund boss Lucien Favre revealed earlier this week that midfielders Emre Can and Axel Witsel will both miss Saturday's game against Schalke. As for Schalke, they are sixth on the Bundesliga table with nine wins and 10 draws in 25 games couples with six losses. Here are the Bundesliga live details and Dortmund vs Schalke live streaming details.

Also Read | Ex-Arsenal Striker Nicklas Bendtner Reveals He Blew Close To £6 Million In Texas Hold 'Em

Bundesliga live: Dortmund vs Schalke live streaming details

Competition: Bundesliga Game: Dortmund vs Schalke Date and Time: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 7:00 pm IST Venue: Signal Iduna Park Telecast: Star Sports Select 2/HD Dortmund vs Schalke live streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Also Read | Arsenal, Chelsea And Other London Clubs Set To Lose £3 Million On Whopping 700,000 Pints

Bundesliga live: Dortmund vs Schalke live streaming

One. More. Day.



🆚 S04

🏆 Bundesliga

📍 Dortmund

🗓 5/16/20

⏰ 9:30 AM ET / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/vK2ULNRiRa — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 15, 2020

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Asks Guardiola, Lampard "to Stay Home And Watch Bundesliga" As Tempers Fly

Dortmund vs Schalke team news: Predicted XI

Dortmund vs Schalke team news: Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Roman Burki (GK), Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt, Achraf Hakimi, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland

Also Read | Real Madrid’s New-look Santiago Bernabeu To Feature A Removable Pitch: Report

Dortmund vs Schalke team news: Schalke 04 Predicted XI

Markus Schubert (GK), Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Clair Todibo, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Daniel Caligiuri, Weston McKennie, Suat Serdar, Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch