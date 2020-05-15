Dortmund Vs Schalke Live Streaming Details, Team News And Bundesliga Revierderby Preview

Quick links:
After two months in quarantine and putting several safety measures and guidelines in place, the Bundesliga restart will go through this weekend on May 16 with the Dortmund vs Schalke 'Revierderby' being the standout fixture of the weekend. The Bundesliga is the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume football since the pandemic brought football across the world to a halt. The Bundesliga restart has served as a positive sign for fans in England, Spain as Italy as all eyes will be on the Bundesliga live game between Dortmund and Schalke.
The Dortmund vs Schalke game is scheduled to be played on May 16, 2020. Dortmund are placed second on the Bundesliga table with 51 points to their name. Borussia Dortmund have 15 wins and six draws in 25 games this season suffering four losses along the way. They were trailing by just four points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich. Dortmund boss Lucien Favre revealed earlier this week that midfielders Emre Can and Axel Witsel will both miss Saturday's game against Schalke. As for Schalke, they are sixth on the Bundesliga table with nine wins and 10 draws in 25 games couples with six losses. Here are the Bundesliga live details and Dortmund vs Schalke live streaming details.
Also Read | Ex-Arsenal Striker Nicklas Bendtner Reveals He Blew Close To £6 Million In Texas Hold 'Em
Also Read | Arsenal, Chelsea And Other London Clubs Set To Lose £3 Million On Whopping 700,000 Pints
One. More. Day.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 15, 2020
🆚 S04
🏆 Bundesliga
📍 Dortmund
🗓 5/16/20
⏰ 9:30 AM ET / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/vK2ULNRiRa
Also Read | Jose Mourinho Asks Guardiola, Lampard "to Stay Home And Watch Bundesliga" As Tempers Fly
Roman Burki (GK), Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt, Achraf Hakimi, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland
Also Read | Real Madrid’s New-look Santiago Bernabeu To Feature A Removable Pitch: Report
Markus Schubert (GK), Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Clair Todibo, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Daniel Caligiuri, Weston McKennie, Suat Serdar, Amine Harit, Benito Raman, Michael Gregoritsch