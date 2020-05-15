RB Leipzig Vs SC Freiburg Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Return Details

The Bundesliga is the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume football since the coronavirus pandemic suspended football across Europe. The Bundesliga return has also served as a positive sign for fans in England, Spain as Italy as all eyes will be on the Bundesliga live game between RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg. RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg is scheduled to be played on May 16, 2020.

RB Leipzig are third on the table with 50 points to their name. RB Leipzig had 14 wins and eight draws in the 25 games played so far, suffering a mere three losses. Julian Nagelsmann's men are trailing five points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich. As for SC Freiburg, they are on the 8th spot of the Bundesliga points table with 10 wins and six draws in 25 games (Losses 9). Here are the Bundesliga live stream details and RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg live streaming details.

Bundesliga live: RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg live streaming details

Competition: Bundesliga Game: RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg Date and time: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 7:00 pm IST Venue: Red Bull Arena Live telecast: Star Sports Select 1/HD RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg live streaming: Disney + Hotstar

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg live streaming

🐂 RB Leipzig

🏟️ Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

⚽ The new kids on the block



A joy to watch, the Bulls have meant business ever since their arrival in the Bundesliga in 2016. Make no mistake, their title ambitions have never been more realistic. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gU4WuY4eaS — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 15, 2020

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg team news: Predicted XI

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg team news: RB Leipzig

Peter Gulacsi, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Timo Werner

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg team news: SC Freiburg

Alexander Schwolow, Philipp Lienhart, Dominique Heintz, Manuel Gulde, Nicolas Hofler, Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Jonathan Schmid, Nils Petersen, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai