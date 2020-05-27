LEP Vs HER Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Bundesliga Live Game Info

RB Leipzig will play Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga. The match will be played on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Here is the LEP vs HER Dream11 prediction, LEP vs HER Dream11 team, LEP vs HER Dream11 top picks, LEP vs HER Dream11 schedule, LEP vs HER Dream11 preview and other details of the match.

LEP vs HER Dream11 prediction: LEP vs HER Dream11 schedule

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Time: 10 PM IST

LEP vs HER Dream11 prediction: LEP vs HER Dream11 preview

A 4-2 win for the Bulls in the Olympiastadion earlier in the season 🔥💪



What are your predictions for tomorrow?🤔



🔴⚪️ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBSC pic.twitter.com/wiPYKWKZ3J — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 26, 2020

RB Leipzig are placed third on the Bundesliga points table with 54 points to their credit. Since the resumption of Bundesliga on May 16, they are yet to win a game, having shared points on two occasions, against Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg. On the other hand, Hertha Berlin occupy the 11th spot on the points table. They have bagged 34 points in 27 Bundesliga games this season.

LEP vs HER Dream11 prediction: Squads for LEP vs HER Dream11 team

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann

Hertha Berlin: Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha, Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit

LEP vs HER Dream11 prediction: LEP vs HER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Péter Gulácsi

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata

Midfielders: Christopher Nkunku, Javairo Dilrosun, Marcel Halstenberg, Emil Forsberg

Forwards: Timo Werner, Vedad Ibisevic

LEP vs HER Dream11 prediction: LEP vs HER Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Timo Werner

Vice-captain: Vedad Ibisevic

LEP vs HER Dream11 match prediction

RB Leipzig are the favourites in the game.

Note: The LEP vs HER Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in your games.

