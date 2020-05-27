LEP Vs HER Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Bundesliga Live Game Info

Quick links:
RB Leipzig will play Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga. The match will be played on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Here is the LEP vs HER Dream11 prediction, LEP vs HER Dream11 team, LEP vs HER Dream11 top picks, LEP vs HER Dream11 schedule, LEP vs HER Dream11 preview and other details of the match.
Also Read | Bundesliga results, highlights, table after Matchday 27 as Bayern, Leipzig headline week
Venue: Red Bull Arena
Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Time: 10 PM IST
A 4-2 win for the Bulls in the Olympiastadion earlier in the season 🔥💪— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 26, 2020
What are your predictions for tomorrow?🤔
🔴⚪️ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBSC pic.twitter.com/wiPYKWKZ3J
RB Leipzig are placed third on the Bundesliga points table with 54 points to their credit. Since the resumption of Bundesliga on May 16, they are yet to win a game, having shared points on two occasions, against Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg. On the other hand, Hertha Berlin occupy the 11th spot on the points table. They have bagged 34 points in 27 Bundesliga games this season.
Also Read | Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live streaming details, team news, preview, Bundesliga live
RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Yvon Mvogo, Tim Schreiber, Philipp Tschauner, Angeliño, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Christopher Nkunku, Hannes Wolf, Nordi Mukiele, Ethan Ampadu, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Tom Krauss, Marcel Sabitzer, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick, Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann
Hertha Berlin: Thomas Kraft, Dennis Smarsch, Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Karim Rekik, Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Jordan Torunarigha, Florian Baak, Per Skjelbred, Niklas Stark, Vladimir Darida, Marko Grujic, Javairo Dilrosun, Santiago Ascacibar, Arne Maier, Pal Dardai, Dodi Lukebakio, Julian Albrecht, Lazar Samardzic, Krzysztof Piatek, Salomon Kalou, Alexander Esswein, Pascal Köpke, Vedad Ibisevic, Matheus Cunha, Marius Wolf, Jessic Ngankam, Muhammed Kiprit
Also Read | Dortmund vs Bayern: Lewandowski to Gotze, players who played for both Bundesliga giants
Goalkeeper: Péter Gulácsi
Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata
Midfielders: Christopher Nkunku, Javairo Dilrosun, Marcel Halstenberg, Emil Forsberg
Forwards: Timo Werner, Vedad Ibisevic
Captain: Timo Werner
Vice-captain: Vedad Ibisevic
RB Leipzig are the favourites in the game.
Also Read | Bayern extend Bundesliga lead with win at Dortmund, Wolfsburg beat Leverkusen