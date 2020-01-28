Liverpool Have Impressed Everyone This Season Including Pep Guardiola

Liverpool are the undisputed king of Europe. They are the emerging champions of Premier League 2019-20. Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in a league which is considered to be the most competitive competition all over Europe. Some say that they are capable of winning the golden Premier League trophy and can match the record set by Arsene Wenger's 2003-2004 Arsenal team. Liverpool are so good this season that even their opponents are full of praise for them. Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola claimed that Liverpool have the potential to win any league in Europe.

Pep Guardiola in awe with Liverpool

Pep Guardiola, before their FA Cup tie against Fulham, said, "Liverpool obviously will be champions of the Premier League, but they would be champions in Spain, champions in Italy, champions in Germany." Guardiola added that Liverpool will be champions everywhere after 23 games and 22 victories. Pep Guardiola compared the current Liverpool squad with the past Premier League winners. He said that when Chelsea won the league, they failed to qualify for the Champions League the following season. The same happened with Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola accepting greatness 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VREZTdLefQ — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 26, 2020

Pep Guardiola had a lot to talk about Liverpool's sizzling form. He said, "In Spain, with the points, Manchester City have we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Italy as well." Guardiola is an exceptional manager and is known for his mind games as well. Jurgen Klopp has managed to build an exceptional squad to complete Liverpool's long-lasting dream of Premier League glory. Guardiola also mentioned, "Liverpool are just fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. So we have to accept it and learn from that."

