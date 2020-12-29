Levante Vs Real Betis Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Match Preview

Levante take on Real Betis in their last home game of 2020 which is slated to be held at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. The LaLiga fixture will be played on Wednesday, 30 December at 2:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the Levante vs Real Betis live stream, and other details of the LaLiga match.

Levante are currently 15th in LaLiga standings and are notoriously close to the relegation zone. They sit a point above 18th-placed Valladolid and will see the match as an opportunity to improve their ranking. However, they will face an uphill task against Betis who walk into the match full of confidence following their 1-0 win over Cadiz on Christmas eve. A major advantage that the hosts hold over the visitors is having an additional game in hand and that they are only four points away from matching Real Betis’s point tally.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are ninth in Laliga standings having managed to register 19 points from 15 games. However, Manuel Pellegrini's men have a major concern to worry about as they have conceded the highest number of goals in LaLiga this season.

Levante vs Real Betis team news: Predicted Playing 11

Levante: Aitor Fernandez, Ruben Vezo, Roger Marti, Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Dani Gomez, Gonzalo Melero, Ruben Rochina, Nikola Vikcevic, Coke, Jorge de Frutos

Real Betis : Joel Robles, Aissa Mandi, Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Emerson Gonzalez, Joaquin, Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado, Antonio Sanabria, Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello

How to watch Levante vs Real Betis live in India?

There will be no broadcast for LaLiga in India. But the Levante vs Real Betis live stream will be available on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Levante vs Real Betis prediction

Levante have drawn six LaLiga matches and will be hoping to convert those draws into wins if they wish to move clear and stay far from the relegation zone. They will find it extremely difficult to snatch any points against a tough team like Real Betis. However, Real Betis boast of a very fragile defence that has been leaking goals throughout the season. Levante will be hoping to capitalise on the same. We foretell a goal-fest in this fixture and predict it to end in a 2-2 draw.

Prediction: Levante 2-2 Real Betis

