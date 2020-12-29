Sevilla Vs Villarreal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Arguably the standout fixture in the next round of LaLiga matches will see Sevilla face Villarreal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday, December 29. The game between Sevilla and Villarreal is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Sevilla vs Villarreal team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

ALSO READ: Frank Lampard To Be Sacked? Ex-PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Rumoured To Be Up For Chelsea Job

Sevilla vs Villarreal match preview

Julen Lopetegui's side currently sit sixth in LaLiga standings, having picked up 23 points from their 13 games. Sevilla have conceded just 10 goals in the league this term and have the second-best defensive record in the Spanish top division. The Europa League holders are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, winning four, including a 1-0 victory against Valencia last week.

On the other hand, Villarreal are in fourth place on the LaLiga table, with 26 points from 15 games. The Yellow Submarine suffered their only defeat in the Spanish top division in their opening game of the season - a 4-0 loss against Barcelona. Unai Emery's side, however, have managed only one victory in their last six league games.

Last training session ahead of our last game of 2020, #SevillaFCVillarreal. 💪 pic.twitter.com/6f6yqV9Zss — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) December 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Man City COVID Cases Put Team In Trouble As Ex-PL Champions Announce MAJOR Development?

Sevilla vs Villarreal team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts will be without the services of Tomas Vaclik and Sergio Escudero through injury, while veteran midfielder Fernando is likely to miss out due to an ankle injury. Ivan Rakitic is likely to start in midfield with either one of Luuk de Jong or Youssef En-Nesyri leading the line for Sevilla.

For Villarreal, Francis Coquelin, Vicente Iborra, Paco Alcacer, Alberto Moreno and Carlos Bacca could miss out. Mario Gaspar also picked up a knee injury in the 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao and is likely to remain sidelined. Gerard Moreno is expected to spearhead Villarreal's attack.

ALSO READ: Neymar Set To Host New Year Party For 150 Guests Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Sevilla vs Villarreal prediction

The two teams have enjoyed great starts in LaLiga this season and our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Sevilla.

LaLiga live: How to watch Sevilla vs Villarreal live in India?

In India, there will be no live telecast of the game between Sevilla and Villarreal. However, the Sevilla vs Villarreal live stream will be made available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (9:30 PM IST). Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Diego Costa Provides BIG Update On Future With Atletico Madrid After Latest Controversy?

Image Credits - Villarreal, Sevilla Instagram