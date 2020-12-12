Lewandowski Joins Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo In FIFA Best Player Of The Year's Shortlist

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski enjoyed one of the best seasons in his footballing career, as he bagged his first Champions League title last campaign. The Polish international also played a key role in guiding his side to Bundesliga glory to round off a scintillating campaign. His magnificent efforts seemed to have paved the way for him to inch closer to clinching the Best FIFA Football awards 2020, after being included in the three-man shortlist alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Three-man shortlist for FIFA Best Player of the Year announced

The Ballon d’Or awards, counted arguably as the ultimate accolade individually, reportedly was called off by France Football owing to the coronavirus crisis. But global football governing body FIFA has continued with their award ceremony, which is slated for December 17.

And a three-man shortlist for the FIFA Best player of the year award has been announced on Friday after public voting ended on Wednesday. The list includes Lewandowski, Juventus ace Ronaldo and Barcelona icon Messi, with the award ceremony set to be hosted virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Is Lewandowski the favourite?

Lewandowski was in stellar form the previous season, playing a key role in his side's Bundesliga and Champions League triumph. The 32-year-old netted a mammoth 55 goals across all competitions, while also racking up 10 assists. He is being considered the favourite to be crowned the best player of the year by FIFA.

However, Messi and Ronaldo cannot be ruled out from the race. The Barcelona captain had a decent campaign individually, as he added another Pichichi to his trophy cabinet, beating Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema last season. But his side failed to have a wider impact, ending the season trophyless.

Ronaldo's stellar run of form continues

Besides, Ronaldo's dominance at the age of 35 is nothing short of exceptional. The Juventus forward who netted a brace against Barcelona midweek in the Champions League, guided his side to the Serie A title last season, finishing as the top scorer for the Turin based outfit. He leads the way, having won the award twice, including in the inaugural ceremony in 2017.

Image courtesy: Cristiano, Robert Lewandowski Twitter, FC Barcelona website