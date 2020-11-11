Robert Lewandowski Receives 'symbolic' Ballon D'Or From Musician Quebonafide

German giants Bayern Munich enjoyed one of their most successful campaigns the previous season, that saw them clinch the Champions League title, besides achieving Bundesliga glory. Striker Robert Lewandowski was arguably the standout performer for Hansi Flick's dominance in Europe. The Pole, who was touted to win his maiden Ballon d'Or title this time around, was left disappointed after France Football cancelled this year's ceremony. But the striker has now received a conciliatory symbolic Ballon d'Or title.

Also Read | Thiago pens emotional letter to Bayern; Lewandowski responds ahead of Liverpool move

France Football cancel award event, even as Robert Lewandowski goals' tally rise

Following the coronavirus outbreak, footballing activities were halted abruptly, resulting in a 100-day hiatus. Although football resumed later, fans were not allowed, and aren't still, in the stadiums. Subsequently, France Football, the organisers of the Ballon d'Or, decided to abandon the ceremony this year.

Lewandowski, who led the goal-scoring charts in Europe the previous season, was the top contender to clinch the much-acclaimed individual award for his lethal performance the previous season. In the 47 games that he played, the 32-year-old netted a massive 55 times, while also bagging 10 assists.

Also Read | 55 goals hard to match as Lewandowski expects more rotation

Musician Quebonafide presents symbolic Ballon d'Or to Robert Lewandowski

Following France Football's decision, several fans began demanding that the award be reinstated. Petitions were launched which demanded that Lewandowski be awarded the Ballon d'Or for his splendid performance. However, the appeals did not materialise positively for the Pole.

Although the striker was left frustrated, he did receive massive praise for his display on the field. Meanwhile, Lewandowski recently met musician Quebonafide, who decided to hand over a 'symbolic' Ballon d'Or title to the Bayern superstar when the duo met recently. The symbolic award mentions FIFA as its host, although it is presented by France Football.

Also Read | Lewandowski will be better than what Cristiano Ronaldo is at 35, insists Bayern Munich CEO

Lewandowski 2020 record nothing short of exceptional

Lewandowski posted an image of the duo with the award on his Instagram page. The Poland international expressed his gratitude to Quebonafide for his effort in building the trophy from cubic blocks. Interestingly, France football and FIFA jointly presented the award between 2010 and 2015. Beginning in 2016, FIFA began to host 'The Best' awards, while France Football continued with the Ballon d'Or awards.

Following a spectacular performance the season, Lewandowski's fine form on the field hasn't stumbled a bit this time as well. He has already racked up 13 goals with six assists in 11 games across all competitions. Besides, he sits second behind Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of top European goalscorers, with 26 goals this calendar year.

Also Read | Louis van Gaal takes aim at Ed Woodward for failed transfers ft Neymar, Lewandowski, Mane

Image courtesy: Robert Lewandowski Instagram