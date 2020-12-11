Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Reveals Christmas Prep With Huge Tree And Santa; See Pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting ready for the festive season if his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's social media posts are anything to go by. The Portuguese legend has been in fine form this season for Juventus and was again on the scoresheet in their final Champions League group stage game against Barcelona. The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down despite his age and his battle with coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo house: Portugues legend's girlfriend shares snaps from Christmas festivities

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez never shies away from sharing insight into her life on social media and the Spanish model recently shared pictures of their Christmas celebrations. The 26-year-old revealed their huge Christmas tree along with a dummy Santa Claus. The massive Father Christmas sat perfectly on his festive seat, guarding two presents, one appearing to be a luxury Dior box.

The photos also revealed a personalised cushion with the couple's initials, while the Santa dressed in full white and had a polar bear and two small seal cubs at his fee. The Christmas tree dressed up in silver and gold with bright lights, while further images revealed a flashing reindeer, snowmen and presents assembled on a shelve towards the back of the room.

(Image Courtesy: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Italy in 2018 after sealing a shock transfer to Juventus from Real Madrid. The Portuguese legend's mansion is made up by two adjoining villas, which can be found on a private road guarded by security, which leads to an entrance gate. The villas themselves have separate entrances, surrounded by lush gardens and vegetation giving the couple and the family plenty of privacy. The house also boasts of a state of the art gym, which helps the Portuguese legend maintain his fitness levels.

While Juventus have topped their Champions League group, the Old Lady have largely struggled in the Serie A under new coach Andrea Pirlo. The Bicaconeri have won nine consecutive Scudettos, but find themselves at fourth with 10 matches played. Juventus are already six points behind early leaders AC Milan and will hope to bridge the gap in the few months as they look to continue their domestic dominance.

And while Juventus have struggled, Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for fun, netting 12 goals in 10 games across all competitions. His brace against Barcelona in the Champions League meant that he now had 650 club goals. The record came in just days after the Portuguese legend scored his 750th career goal, and has set sights on No.800.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)