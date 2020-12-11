Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister TROLLS Lionel Messi After Argentine's No Show Vs Juventus

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo marked off a sensational return at Camp Nou after two years, netting a brace to help his side claim the top spot in the Champions League standings. His arch-rival Lionel Messi failed to have a wider impact on the game as he struggled to squirm past the Juventus defence. Following the splendid victory, Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro went on to troll the Argentina international, with whom the Portuguese forward has competed for major accolades in the past 14 years.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo rises at Camp Nou

Ronald bagged the opener from the spot in the 13th minute after being brought down inside the penalty box by Ronald Araujo. Youngster Weston McKennie, who is on a season-long loan from Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04, doubled the lead seven minutes later, netting past the post from a splendid bicycle kick.

Besides, Ronaldo bagged his second goal of the night after Clement Lenglet was caught committing a handball, with the 35-year-old sending Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way for the second time in the game. The defeat saw Juventus claim the top spot in the Group G Champions League standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo sister mocks Messi after Juventus' victory

And the victory saw Ronaldo's sister Aveiro take a cheeky jibe at Messi. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her brother celebrating, while Messi is seen bowing down to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The post is accompanied by a caption, which when translated, read, "My king. The best ever. The pride of my life."

This isn't, however, the first time when Ronaldo's sisters have taken the centre stage to voice their opinions about their brother on social media. Post Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid in 2018, midfielder Luka Modric was crowned the UEFA player of the season for his exploits in the Champions League.

Following the announcement, another of Ronaldo's sister, Katia took to Instagram to slam the organisers for neglecting Ronaldo's contribution in Real Madrid's Champions League triumph. Her caption, when translate, read as, "Okay!!! Everyone can draw their own conclusion.” Interestingly, Ronaldo did not attend the award show but went on to clinch the forward of the year accolade.

Image courtesy: AP