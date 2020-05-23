Liam Gallagher Deletes Tweet Joking About Sending Makers Of New Man City Kit To Wuhan

Oasis frontman and Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher has shockingly called for the Man City new kit designer to be "put on the next flight to Wuhan China" after a proposed Man City third kit 2020-21 leaked online. The Man City third kit 2020-21 was leaked online this week and fans were far from impressed at the Man City new kit. Liam Gallagher is an outspoken City fan and his famous song Wonderwall is a part of Man City's dressing room tradition.

Also Read: Alexis Sanchez Shifts Blame On Jose Mourinho, Says Atmosphere At Man United Was Unhealthy

Man City third kit 2020-21: Liam Gallagher deletes tweet suggesting Man City new kit makers be sent to Wuhan China

In a since-deleted tweet, Liam Gallagher asked for the makers of the Man City new kit to be sent to Wuhan expressing his disapproval of the proposed design. Manchester City fan account Man City Xtra tweeted three pictures of the Man City third kit 2020-21 from Footy Headlines, featuring a paisley print design which could make it one of the most unusual kits ever seen in the Premier League. Liam Gallagher's outrage was far from ideal, but he was not alone as many fans lamented the fact that the existing Puma deal runs until 2029. However, none of those reactions was as distasteful as Liam Gallagher's, who suggested sending the Man City new kit manufacturers to Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic allegedly began.

Also Read: Man City Ban: Liam Gallagher Left Furious Over UEFA 'mafia' And Champions League Ban

LEAKED: The final design of the 2020/21 #ManCity third kit set to be released in July/August 2020.



[@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/74VnFF9Il6 — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 20, 2020

One Man City fan wrote "It's time to get back to the basics" and another added, "Every time I see one of these hipster designs I curse the day we signed the contract with Puma". One fan posted a picture of Eastenders character Alfie Moon wearing similar attire, and there were also comparisons with a kitchen roll and some outdated curtains. Bayern Munich fans piled on the misery suggesting that star winger Leroy Sane wants to leave due to the Man City third kit 2020-21.

The Puma statement on the Man City new kit stated that Manchester’s music scene has always been an influence on other bands worldwide and the Man City new kit takes inspiration from the paisley floral pattern associated with the 'Brit Pop' music scene. Man City's Puma-made third kit for the current season also drew criticism after being announced last year. The kit does not feature City's traditional colours and instead sports a vibrant shade of yellow which fades into a deeper tone of orange, with fans likening it to a popsicle.

I don’t want to look like James May pic.twitter.com/lRc8PM1ZTJ — Teo Garcia (@minerfan_14) May 20, 2020

Also Read: Premier League news: Premier League Gives Green Light For Newcastle's £300 Million Saudi Takeover: Report

Also Read: Man City Rejected Chance To Sign Virgil Van Dijk In 2015 Stating He Wasn't 'good Enough'