PSG Manager Adds New Remarks On Lionel Messi Suspension; Denounce Fans Act At Neymar House

Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier revealed he didn't have any kind of influence behind the club's decision to suspend Lionel Messi. Messi was suspended for two weeks by the French club as he jet off to Saudi Arabia which later appeared to be an unsanctioned trip. The 35-year-old also issued a video statement apologising to the club and his teammates.

Lionel Messi's imminent future has been the subject of severe speculation as the Argentine superstar hasn't revealed his plans as of now. He does have a one-year extension clause in his contract but both parties need to agree on terms before putting pen to paper. A return to Barcelona hasn't been ruled out while a move to Saudi Arabia could be an option.

PSG manager revealed his role behind Lionel Messi suspension saga

Messi had earlier said, “Hello. Well, I wanted to make this video after everything that's going on. First of all, I apologise again to my team-mates at the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously cancelled and I couldn't go. Once again, I apologise for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug."

Galtier claimed he was informed by the club about the development and he didn't choose to comment on it.

"I was informed by the board at the start of the week of the decision to suspend Messi. When I was informed, I had the responsibility of not commenting on it.

"I'm employed by the club and that is my role... The decision was nothing to do with me. I was informed of the decision.

"Leo's suspension has added to poor performances, we can't hide behind that... I can't say it has been a pleasant period. There's a target to achieve, players are working hard. We are focused and committed."

He further added that he doesn't support PSG supporters' act as they protested in front of Neymar's house.

"Regarding the protests in front of a player's home, we have to be careful with that. Private life must remain private.

"I can understand the anger, the disappointment of our fans. You may protest at the training ground or at the PSG office or after a match at the Parc des Princes.

“But I cannot accept it at anyone's house - whether it's Neymar or anyone else.”