Lingard Is A Player With Fantastic Attitude And Work Rate: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said midfielder Jesse Lingard is a player with great attitude and work rate in games that he has played so far for the team. Solskjaer stated that there are things that everyone has to deal with on and off the pitch but what Lingard has to deal with will be a thing that will remain between both of them.

'Lingard is a Red Devil'

The Norwegian stated that Lingard is through and through a Red Devil with a fantastic attitude towards football. Solskjaer said that there are a lot of people who criticise others and are of the opinion that they have the privilege of doing such a thing, adding that as a manager his responsibility is to look at players both in their good and bad times. However, the England international has not played his best football this season and may lose his place in Gary Southgate's England squad.

Read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United Is Still Bigger Than Manchester City

English player often criticised

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard stated that there are a lot of people on social media platforms saying a lot of bad things but as players, they cannot be affected by it and have to be thick-skinned. Lingard further added that he needs to be indifferent and said that he doesn't read anything online anymore. The English player has often been subject to criticism for his poor form in the past couple of matches and for his clothing line called JLingz.

Read: Watch Paul Scholes Go Crazy After Manchester United Won Bragging Rights Vs City

Talking to a local media outlet, Lingard stated that football will always remain his priority. He also talked about how people thought that he was involved in everything but added that he himself did not pack the clothes and deliver them. The midfielder said that in today's time there are a lot of things going on social media and that it is something one cannot get drawn to as it might affect them mentally.

The England International said that he used to read criticism when he first started playing for the first team at the Theatre of dreams and added that he now realised that it was a complete waste of time and effort. He also said that someone can hate you or love you and that is something one needs to get on with and play in front of a crowd of 70,000 people every week.

The 26-year-old midfielder made his senior team debut in August 2014 and has made 183 appearances and has bagged 29 goals for the Red Devils.

Read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has A Quirky Answer When Asked About The Manchester Derby

Read: Post Manchester Derby; Fans Hail Solskjaer And The Turn Of Fortunes