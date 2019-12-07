Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has A Quirky Answer When Asked About The Manchester Derby

Manchester United have not been at their best this season. However, they have somehow managed to perform exceptionally well against the top 6 clubs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team grabbed a dominating win against Chelsea and Tottenham and shared the spoils against Arsenal and Liverpool. Liverpool have dropped points in just one game this season and that was against Manchester United. The Red Devils will next play defending champions and their city rivals Manchester City in their next Premier League clash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Quirky Interview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in a mischievous mood when he was asked about the upcoming Manchester derby. Solskjaer, who has also featured for United as a player, was asked about how the Manchester derby has changed from his playing days to his managing days. In response, Ole stated, "At least we play every year now, it took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself.” Apparently, the Norwegian had to wait for five years before facing Manchester City, as the Blues were playing in second division at that time. Ole joined Manchester United in 1996 when Sir Alex's team were ruling the English top-tier league.

Things have surely changed now as Pep Guardiola's City look like a far better side than the current Manchester United team. Ole admitted that Manchester City are a better club than they were when he was playing for Manchester United. According to Ole, football has changed a lot and he thinks that it's more of a technical and tactical game than a physical and mental one. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added that a derby should be played like a derby and a physical game should be allowed. He lastly said that Manchester United does not play basketball, so they are ready for a physical contest.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that the headline used by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport is "the worst front page I've ever seen". #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/P3cZZcsntB — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 6, 2019

