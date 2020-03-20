Lionel Messi Aces 'Stay At Home' Challenge In Style; Nominates Suarez And Aguero For It

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus means all football activities across Europe have been suspended for an indefinite period of time. With clubs instructing their players to train in isolation, footballers are taking to social media to share some of their hilarious activities during the lockdown. The 'Stay at Home' challenge or the 'Toilet Roll' challenge - whatever you name it - has gotten a lot of attention on social media. A host of footballers are trying their hands at the new social media challenge. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is the latest to join the challenge and managed to ace it quite impressively.

Lionel Messi Stay At Home challenge: Watch

Recently, Lionel Messi was nominated for the challenge by his former teammate Xavi. The Argentine responded to the challenge and uploaded a video of himself doing kick-ups with a toilet roll. While several footballers completed the challenge to varying degrees of success, Lionel Messi seemed far too comfortable with a toilet roll in his feet as he easily managed to do more than 15 kick-ups before hauling the ball past the camera.

Lionel Messi Stay At Home challenge to Suarez, Vidal and others

Messi then went on to challenge Barcelona teammates Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez along with Argentina teammate and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero. And Arturo Vidal was quick to respond with some nifty footwork of his own

Lionel Messi Isolation

With players being forced to train in their own confined space, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner remains in self-quarantine in his lavish Castelldefels home.

Last week, Messi shared a picture of him with his family urging all his supporters to stay at home and respect the guidelines laid down by the authorities.

Health must always come first. It is an exceptional moment and you must follow the instructions of both health organizations and public authorities. Only in this way can we combat it effectively. It is the time to be responsible and stay at home, it is also perfect to enjoy that time with yours that you can not always have. - wrote Lionel Messi

Meanwhile, other stars are doing their versions of the Stay At Home' challenge

