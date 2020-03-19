The Debate
Lionel Messi's Son Imitates Father's Iconic Goal Celebration After Scoring: Watch

Football News

Lionel Messi's son Mateo imitated his father's celebration after scoring during self-quarantine. Here's how fans reacted to the video posted by Messi's wife.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's son Mateo seems keen to follow his father's footsteps. In a recent video, Mateo is seen practicing football at home with his father. The Barcelona captain has been put under self-quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

Also Read | Has Lionel Messi been offered a record salary? Barcelona look to extend Argentine's stay

Lionel Messi quarantine: Mateo imitates father's celebration

In a video posted by Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo, Messi’s son is seen working on his shooting skills on the net. Mateo then goes on to imitate his father’s famous celebration after netting the ball past the post, while his mother goes on to record the act.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: What Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and other LaLiga stars are up to

Lionel Messi quarantine: Fans react to Mateo's video

Lionel Messi speaks on his kids

Earlier, while speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi had claimed that his two elder kids show a lot of dedication. He further claimed that Thiago and Mateo understand football well. He claimed that the duo attend training sessions of Barcelona's first team frequently. Messi had also revealed that Thiago often questions him after Barcelona loses a game. He also criticises him for his performances.

Also Read | Lionel Messi denies paying £3.25m to help Ronaldinho get out of Paraguayan prison

When will LaLiga return? 

After the coronavirus outbreak, all LaLiga fixtures have been suspended until April. Amid Lionel Messi quarantine reports, one question that emerges is- When will LaLiga return? It is reported that a review meeting will be held before the April 3 deadline to ascertain the situation and then a decision will be taken.

Lionel Messi quarantine continues

Barcelona have taken precautionary measures as well, asking all their players to undergo self-quarantine. Lionel Messi too has undergone self-isolation at his lavish mansion alongside his family. The Barcelona talisman has reportedly been spending time playing football with his kids.

Also Read | Lionel Messi quarantined at isolated Barcelona mansion with football pitch, gym and pool

