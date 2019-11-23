Luis Suarez Hints A Possible Move To MLS; States That It Is A Growing Competition

Talk about scoring stunners, winning trophies or getting into fights in the ground, Luis Suarez has done it all. The 32-year-old is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world if not the best. Suarez may be past his prime but he still has a lot to offer. He was the joint highest goal-scorer with Karim Benzema in LaLiga 2018-19 (21). Many assumed that the Uruguayan's time at Camp Nou is over as Barcelona got Antoine Griezmann this summer to strengthen their side. But even with that level of competition to feature in the starting XI, Luis Suarez has managed to start in almost all games he was fit to play in.

3 puntos para seguir arriba y MAS UNIDOS QUE NUNCA EQUIPO 🔴🔵 ⚽⚽⚽felicitaciones chaval !!! #siemprejuntos #positivossiempre pic.twitter.com/0rfLXd9q5a — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) November 9, 2019

Luis Suarez's move to MLS is a possibility

However, the striker recently gave a slight hint about his next move if he decides to leave the Catalonia-based team. While talking with ESPN, Luis Suarez had some positive things to say about the MLS league. Suarez stated that MLS is a competition which has experienced a lot of growth in recent years and it can be measured by calculating the number of young players who have moved to the American League in the past two years.

Suarez mentioned that many South Americcan footballers have opted to join MLS. The 2016 Pichichi winner added that MLS is going in the right direction as they are not just focusing on getting older players, they want to get players of all age groups in the league. Players like Wayne Rooney, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Zlataen Ibrahimović have also featured for MLS teams in the past. If Luis Suarez decides to join the MLS, it will be nothing but a positive sign for the American top-tier league.

