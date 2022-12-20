Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe Lead The Line In FIFA World Cup 2022 Team Of The Tournament

Football enthusiasts started putting out their choice of the best lineup for the team of the tournament at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as soon as Argentina became the World Cup champions for the third time in history on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe led the lineups in most of the teams, as they shined in the coveted tournament with the best performances. Messi received the Golden Ball as the best player of the World Cup, while Mbappe received the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals.

Here’s a look at the key players in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Team of the tournament.

Emiliano Martinez (Goal Keeper)

The goal-keeping duties in the FIFA World Cup 2022 team of the tournament will obviously go to the Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez. Having conceded two goals during the upset loss to Saudi Arabia, Martinez didn’t look back and contributed with big saves on several key moments. The Argentine keeper's performance during the 4-2 penalty shootout win against France was particularly hailed by enthusiasts.

Lionel Messi (Forward)

Lionel Messi scored a brace in the exciting summit clash at Qatar against France and helped the Argentine team in securing a 3-3 draw during the match. He scored a total of seven goals throughout the 2022 edition and was the second-highest goal scorer of the tournament. Messi was a common name who also popped in the team of the tournament revealed by former footballers Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright on ITV.

Kylian Mbappe (Forward)

Mbappe was undoubtedly one of the most impressive players at the tournament, who single-handedly took France to the brink of a tournament win at the World Cup. After France lagged behind by 0-2 against Argentina for most of the final, Mbappe contributed with a hattrick and played the leading role in taking the game into the penalties. Alongside Messi, Keane, Neville, and Wright also selected Mbappe for their teams.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Team of the tournament: Full lineup