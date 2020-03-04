Lionel Messi Furious With Barcelona's Assistant Coach After El Clasico Chat: Watch

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was left annoyed after having a heated argument with club assistant manager Eder Sarabia. Barcelona were defeated by Real Madrid in the El Clasico clash on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) as Los Blancos reclaimed their top spot in the LaLiga standings.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico highlights: Eder Sarabia reacts furiously

During the game, Eder Sarabia was seen reacting furiously during several moments of the game. The assistant manager was also seen having strong words with certain players of the team playing at the Santiago Bernabeu. His actions reportedly angered Lionel Messi who decided to confront the assistant manager at the end of the game.

"He's not doing anything he's supposed to..."



Interesting video by @vamos featuring a very animated Eder Sarabia (Quique Setién's assistant coach) during #ElClasicopic.twitter.com/i7eqGjaLvw — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) March 2, 2020

During one such moment of the game, Antoine Griezmann missed an opportunity to score past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Sarabia did not hold back his criticism as he was seen swearing at the France international. The full transcript of Sarabia’s words was released in which he is also seen speaking about the inability of Barcelona’s defence to deal with striker Karim Benzema’s movements.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico highlights: Players unhappy with Eder Sarabia

According to Cope, Barcelona players are unhappy with the way things have taken shape since the arrival of manager Quique Setien. It is also reported that the squad has expressed displeasure over the way Eder Sarabia deals with the team.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico highlights: Los Blancos reclaim top spot in LaLiga

In the first half of the game, the two sides failed to capitalise on their opportunities as Thibaut Courtois produced some exceptional saves. However, in the second half, Real Madrid came flying off the blocks to win the game. Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 71st minute after a sublime assist from Toni Kroos.

The game was already nearing to a close with Real Madrid leading their way to the top of the table. However, in the injury time of the game, Los Blancos striker Mariano was introduced as a substitute. He struck the second goal of the night for Zidane. The victory takes Real Madrid to the top spot of the LaLiga points table. They now have a one-point advantage over Barcelona.

