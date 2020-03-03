Lionel Messi Wants Neymar Back At Barcelona To Win The Champions League Before Leaving

Lionel Messi has revealed that he wants to reunite with Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar at the Camp Nou. Fresh off a 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico, Barcelona are feeling dejected. With Lionel Messi not getting any younger, the Argentine has spoken out about his possible heir.

Lionel Messi wants Neymar to return for MSN partnership

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has urged the La Blaugrana to make a move for the Brazilian forward at the Parc Des Princes. Along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar formed one of the most lethal attacking trios in European football during his stay at Catalonia. However, Neymar left the club back in 2017 to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain.

Neymar transfer still affecting Barcelona

Back in the summer of 2017, Barcelona were hit with a massive blow as Neymar decided to move to the French capital to join PSG. Two years after a world-record deal worth €222 million, the LaLiga giants have still not found a suitable replacement for Neymar.

Barcelona's last Champions League victory was back in 2015

The last time Barcelona won the Champions League was in 2015. Neymar had played an integral role in Barcelona's triumph. At the time, the MSN partnership was at its prime and Lionel Messi was enjoying playing alongside two of the best South American forwards.

Lionel Messi explains Neymar is heir to the Barcelona throne

32-year-old Lionel Messi has claimed that Barcelona can win the Champions League only with Neymar. Lionel Messi also added that Neymar is the only one who can take his place when the Argentine leaves the club in two year's time.

Lionel Messi transfer

There is talk of Lionel Messi's transfer following the state of affairs at Barcelona at the moment. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has come under allegations (by radio station Cadena Ser Cataluna) of putting top Barcelona players under the bus to save his own reputation. After the El Clasico defeat and Barcelona's lost grip on the top spot in the LaLiga race, a Messi transfer cannot be discarded.