How To Stop Lionel Messi? Bayern And Alphonso Davies Have Plan To Spoil Barcelona's Party

The most high-profile of the quarterfinal Champions League fixtures will see a high-octane Barcelona vs Bayern Munich clash on August 14 for a place in the semi-final. While Barcelona have had a season to forget so far, but Lionel Messi and co have an opportunity to cap it off with Champions League success. However, they face a stern test in the Bundesliga champions, who have won 26 of their last 27 fixtures, and are earmarked as one of the favourites in the competition.

Barcelona vs Bayern: Bayern Munich chief believes Alphonso Davies can handle Lionel Messi

Bayern Munich's recent form coupled by their ruthless dismantling of Chelsea in the Round of 16 has club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hoping that the Bavarian giants can seal the treble this season. Speaking ahead of the Barcelona vs Bayern clash to Sky Sports Germany, Rummenigge was wary of the threat posed by opposition captain Lionel Messi but believes left-back Alphonso Davies can deal with the six-time Ballon D'Or. The Bayern Munich chief said that while defending against the Argentine international would be an interesting and difficult task, Alphonso Davies has all the tools to take care of him. The Bayern Munich chief added that the Canadian international has been in fine form this season and was rightly voted Rookie of the Season.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "Alphonso played a great season and was deservedly voted young player of the year. If Messi plays on his side, Alphonso will take care of him. It's a difficult but interesting task. Alphonso hasn't been outpaced or dribbled past often this season" [Sky] pic.twitter.com/Q4ojpDzxRK — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 13, 2020

Barcelona vs Bayern: Alphonso Davies relishing prospect of facing Lionel Messi

Speaking to UEFA.com, Alphonso Davies said that he used to watch Lionel Messi play while growing up and he will now be defending against him, which will be a whole different ball game. Davies added that Bayern Munich know the six-time Ballon D'or winner is a great player but for him, it changes nothing as he will look to do his best against Messi. The 19-year-old said that his father called him after the Barcelona vs Bayern tie was announced, and it took him some time for him to believe that he would be actually going up against the Lionel Messi.

🗣 — Alphonso Davies (Bayern): "My dad called me, and he was like: 'So you're playing against your favourite player, I see.' And I went: 'Yeah.' And then we started laughing. We couldn't even believe it, because he knows I looked up to Messi when I was younger." pic.twitter.com/ArIU6GagWD — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 13, 2020

Barcelona vs Bayern: Can Davies stop Lionel Messi?

Alphonso Davies has posted incredible numbers since being repurposed from a winger to a full-back in 2019-20. The 19-year-old clocked a speed of 36.51 km/h, the fastest a player has ever run in the Bundesliga. Along with his pace, Davies had an average of 15 one-on-ones per game, the most in the league last year and has contributed four goals and eight assists by venturing further up the pitch, making him an impressive modern-day fullback. While the Candian certainly has the numbers and the talent, it takes a little more than skill to defend against Lionel Messi as his teammates Jerome Boateng, David Alaba and Manuel Neuer will testify. Bayern Munich could contain the six-time Ballon D'Or winner collectively as curbing him individually is virtually impossible as Napoli witnessed last week.

