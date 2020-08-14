Lewandowski Can't Be Compared With Lionel Messi, Claims Former Bayern Star Arturo Vidal

Chilean ace Arturo Vidal believes Lionel Messi is "from another planet" and shouldn't be compared with Robert Lewandowski ahead of their Champions League tie. Barcelona are up against a mammoth challenge in Bayern Munich in their pursuit to win their first Champions League in five years. Bayern have been in stellar form throughout the season having won the Bundesliga and have dominated teams in the Champions League so far. Bayern Munich won 7-1 on aggregate against Chelsea in the Round of 16. Marksman Robert Lewandowski scored twice and laid on two assists in Bayern Munich's 4-1 win against the Blues in the second leg.

Barcelona vs Bayern: "Messi is not a human," says Vidal

Robert Lewandowski's exploits have been a cause of wonder this season, like many others. However, former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal feels that Lionel Messi still has an upper hand over the big Pole. Vidal, who now plays for Barcelona, also said that Lewandowski is currently the best striker in the world alongside his Barca counterpart, Luis Suarez.

In a pre-match conference before the quarter-finals, Vidal said: "Lewandowski is extraordinary, very dangerous, a tireless scorer. I was with him for three years; I know how he prepares. It will be very difficult to stop him, but comparing him with Leo [Messi] is impossible, because Leo is from another planet, although Lewandowski is the best striker alongside Luis Suarez."

Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski this season in all competitions

Barcelona vs Bayern: Messi levels above Lewandowski, Setien claims

Barcelona coach Quique Setien shared similar thoughts about the comparison between Lewandowski and Barcelona's No.10. The Spanish coach coined Lewandowski as a great footballer but also mentioned that he is not quite at Messi's level. Quique Setien, in his pre-match interview, said: "Lewandowski is a great footballer but I don't think he's up to Leo's level. It's clear, [Lewandowski] is in a great moment and he's very well assisted by team-mates who can hurt us, but we also saw Leo against Napoli. It's good that we can enjoy footballers like that."

Champions League fixtures: Barcelona vs Bayern

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on August 14 (Saturday, August 15 at 12:30 AM IST). Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be the third game of the one-off quarter-finals in Lisbon with two-legged ties scrapped for the rest of the tournament. The winner of the round will face either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-finals. PSG and RB Leipzig have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

(Image credits: Barcelona, Bayern/Instagram)