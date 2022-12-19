See How Indian Sporting Fraternity Reacted To Messi And Argentina Winning World Cup

Argentina on Sunday scripted history as they beat France to win their first World Cup title since 1986. Argentina won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended in a 3-3 draw. Despite Lionel Messi's brace and a brilliant goal from Angel Di Maria, France was able to level the score courtesy of a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe, who was on fire in the final. Mbappe's hat trick helped take the game into penalty shootouts, where France missed two back-to-back shots and lost the prestigious trophy to Argentina. Indian sporting fraternity took to social media to react to Messi and Argentina winning the World Cup.

This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 18, 2022

What an unbelievable game! #Argentina you are the #FIFAWorldCup champions. #Messi vs #Mbappe was the highlight. Messi is undisputed GOAT of his generation. Like Pele, Maradona before him ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GRqOSXcQHD — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 18, 2022

One of the greatest World Cup games of all time. Mbappe was outstanding for France but it was meant to be Lionel Messi’s crowning moment. Congratulations Argentina on becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2022

Spare a thought for Kylian Mbappe. Greatness embraced him today. But reserved a farewell for Messi. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2022

Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

Argentina took the lead in the 23rd minute when Messi converted a penalty. In the 38th minute, Angel Di Maria scored his second goal for the South American champions. Argentina led 2-0 at halftime and had one hand on the trophy. However, France's Kylian Mbappe had other plans, scoring two back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minutes to tie the game and force extra time.

Argentina regained the lead after Messi scored his second goal in extra time. Argentina's lead was short-lived, as Mbappe scored his third goal to tie the game and complete a hat-trick in the World Cup final. He became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since 1966. Mbappe's extra-time goal forced the game into penalty shootouts. Argentina won the match in penalties 4-2 after France missed two consecutive shots. For the first time in 36 years, Argentina won the World Cup.

Messi was handed the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the tournament. He scored seven goals in as many games in this year's World Cup. Messi also became the first player to win two Golden Balls in FIFA World Cup history. Messi is now the fourth-highest goal-scorer in World Cup history with 13 goals to his name. He surpassed Brazil legend Pele in the list. Messi now has the most appearances (26) in FIFA World Cup history. He left behind Germany's Lothar Matthaus to make the record his own. Messi has now become the first player to have scored in 14 different World Cup games.

Image: AP