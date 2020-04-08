Lionel Messi And Aubameyang Among Top Stars With Contracts Expiring In 2021: Report

The unprecedented coronavirus crisis has caused havoc all over the globe as sporting events have taken a major hit. With most of the leagues in Europe suspended, the players that are contracted to their respective clubs until the summer of 2021 are left in limbo. World-class superstars including Lionel Messi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fall under that category of players who have just over 12 months remaining on their current deals.

Footballers contracts expiring in 2021

Footballers have been advised to remain in the comfort of their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, with the suspension of football, FIFA is set to announce the 'indefinite extension' of the season in order to complete the remaining league games over the summer. Caught up in the crossfire is the Lionel Messi contract along with other top players including Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Luis Suarez, Paul Pogba and David Alaba, that have been listed among footballers whose contracts expire in 2021, according to Transfermarkt.

Lionel Messi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are among stars facing summer in limbo amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/6obz8a2Mus — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 7, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown: Lionel Messi contract situation at Barcelona

The Barcelona captain has been at the Spanish club for nearly two decades. During his time at the Camp Nou, Lionel Messi has won plenty of prestigious awards, for himself and the club. However, Lionel Messi - a six-time Ballon d'Or winner- has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the summer as Serie A outfit Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring his situation. The Lionel Messi contract at Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021 and the 32-year-old is reportedly unhappy at the club.

With the Lionel Messi contract expiring next year, the Argentine would be able to speak to other clubs from January onwards, due to only six months remaining until the lapsing of his contract. This is of course unless Barcelona agrees on a new deal with Lionel Messi over the period. Lionel Messi is entering the twilight years of his career and also admitted that he wants to play for his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys back in his homeland, Argentina before retirement.

Coronavirus lockdown: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave Arsenal?

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in fine goalscoring form for the Gunners this campaign netting on 17 occasions. However, Aubameynag turns 31 in June and faces a concern similar to the Messi contract issue. In order to enjoy the last few years at the peak of his game, Aubameyang is eager to play in the Champions League. With Arsenal struggling to break into the elite tournament, Aubameyang could quit the North London club in the summer and move elsewhere. Aubameyang's clubmate Mesut Ozil is also on the list of 'footballers contracts expiring in 2021'.

