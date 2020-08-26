Lionel Messi's Contract Clause That Allows Him To Walk Out Of Barca For FREE: Explained

Barcelona's worst nightmare has officially come true: captain Lionel Messi has informed the club that he wishes to leave the Camp Nou during the transfer window. While Barcelona will reportedly try and block any move for their talisman, a unique clause in his contract allows him to leave the Spanish giants on a free transfer. The club confirmed to the Associated Press that Messi sent a fax document to the club demanding they trigger the said clause so he can depart the Camp Nou as soon as possible.

🚨 CONFIRMED: The club confirms that it has received a bureaufax from Messi asking to accept the clause which would help him terminate his contract. The club says he had until June 10 to terminate the contract and that it is in the hands of the legal services. @rac1 #FCB ☎️🇦🇷 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) August 25, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan 'already' Tried To Woo Lionel Messi With Advert Outside Milan Cathedral

Lionel Messi contract details underline financial conundrum for suitors

Barcelona offered a massive four-year deal to Lionel Messi in 2017, which made him the highest-paid footballer on the planet. Messi makes a reported €8.3 million every month in a deal that runs through June 2021. While Barca offered a significant pay rise to the Argentine, they did so in order to thwart interest in their prized asset from other clubs.

The 2017 contract extension bumped his buyout to a mammoth €700 million, which is more than double his previous €300 million buyout. The club also inserted a special clause in his contract that allows Messi to depart the Camp Nou for free at the end of every season. Per reports, Barcelona's captain had until May 31 - the date when the domestic season in Europe came to an end - to trigger the clause.

Although the clause has technically expired, Messi is looking to leverage the fact that the 2019-20 season ended late due to the COVID-19 interruption. As Marca explains, "In theory, this clause had to be activated before June 1, but the unusual circumstances of the coronavirus-enforced pause in the season mean that he may be able to request an exit now in the off-season.”

Also Read | Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol Support Lionel Messi's Decision To Leave Barcelona

The ultimate decision will, however, be made by the club, who will evaluate the situation financially and with respect to football, before making a call. Per reports, Barcelona will examine the legal repercussions of Messi's request before deciding if they can let the 33-year-old depart for free.

Also Read | Twitter Explodes As Barcelona Reportedly Confirm That Lionel Messi Wants To Leave The Club

If Barcelona reject Messi's request citing a variety of reasons, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner could hand in a transfer request to facilitate a move away from the club. In that scenario, Lionel Messi's massive €700 million buyout clause will come into play, which will, very likely, be the roadblock to his transfer. The Argentine would then have to spend another season at Camp Nou before departing a free agent after the expiration of his contract next summer. However, considering the club will have presidential elections in March 2021 that could see Xavi take the reins at the club, the situation takes another turn, in what promises to be a long couple of months for the club and Messi.

Also if Barcelona will insist to keep him and not considering his ‘free transfer clause’ as valid also right now because it was expired on June, Leo Messi will tell again to the board that he wants to leave the club. He wants to change. The battle is on. 🔴🇦🇷 #FCB #Messi #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2020

Also Read | Messi To Man City? Speculation Gathers Pace After Barca Legend Announces Desire To Leave

(Image Credits: FIFA.com)