Messi To Man City? Speculation Gathers Pace After Barca Legend Announces Desire To Leave

Despite a change of guard at Barcelona after the humiliating defeat inflicted by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, captain Lionel Messi has decided to leave the Camp Nou outfit. With Barcelona reportedly confirming Messi's request to leave the club, rumours have been rife over his next possible destination. Reports suggest that Messi is in talks with Manchester City and might soon ply his trade in the Premier League.

Messi transfer latest: Argentine wants Barcelona departure

It was recently revealed that Messi has sent a fax to Barcelona, informing the club of his intention to leave the club, whose shirt he has donned for close to 20 years now. The player has asked the club that he wishes to trigger a special clause in his contract that allows him to leave anytime on a free transfer. However, Barcelona believe that the deadline for the use of the special clause has already expired on June 10.

Despite Barcelona's claims that the special clause deadline has already expired, it should be noted that the past season has been an unusual one. Usually, the season finishes by the end of May, but the previous term saw the conclusion only by August, owing to the coronavirus crisis that has gripped the whole world. Hence, it is likely to be seen if the two parties engage in a legal battle over the special release clause.

Messi transfer latest: Messi to Man City could materialise

Messi quer jogar no Manchester City. Trata a saída do Barcelona como algo que dói na alma, mas o fim de um ciclo pic.twitter.com/FVMPDvB7Go — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 26, 2020

A report by Esporte Interativo now suggests that Messi to Man City could become a possibility this transfer window. The Messi transfer latest updates state that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has decided to play for Man City next season, having already been in constant contact with manager Pep Guardiola. Indeed, the presence of the Spanish tactician is likely to facilitate the move, with the duo having achieved immense success at the Camp Nou, a decade back.

Messi transfer latest: Man City capable of meeting Messi wages' demands

Indeed, Messi is one of the highest-paid football stars in the world. The Messi wages at Barcelona is estimated at €565,000 ($410,000) a week. Man City possess the financial muscle to match the hefty wages that Barcelona pay to the Argentine forward. The Etihad-based outfit are also figuring out ways to sign the player, whose net worth is estimated at $400 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, without hampering the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Note: The Messi net worth figures have been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100 per cent accuracy in the Messi net worth figures.

Image courtesy: AP