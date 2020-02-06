Edinson Cavani's Reason For Not Joining Chelsea Or Man United Revealed By His Mother

Edinson Cavani created many headlines during the winter transfer window. He was ready to leave PSG for a new club. Edinson Cavani was interested in joining Atletico Madrid. However, he was also linked with Premier League giants - Manchester United and Chelsea. Both United and Chelsea are in desperate need of a striker and Edinson Cavani would have easily matched their requirements. However, Edinson Cavani rejected a move to the English top-tier league. His mother has finally revealed the reason behind it.

Cavani wanted to play under El Cholo

Berta Gomez (Edinson Cavani's mother) reasoned that his son didn't want to join a club just for the sake of money. Gomez, in an interview with AS, stated, "Edinson didn't want money to be the reason, because if it was about money, he would have gone to Manchester United, Chelsea or Inter Miami, who made a big offer for him."

Berta Gomez further added that Edinson Cavani (who has only six months left in his contract) can sign for Atletico Madrid in the summer if the club's president apologises to him. Edinson Cavani's mother accused Atletico Madrid's president of making false comments. Berta said, "We don't understand why Atletico Madrid's president said such nonsense. It was out of place and it hurt us a lot. It is absolutely false to say that Walter Guglielmone (Cavani's brother and agent) asked for a fee from the signing."

Berta Gomez revealed the reason for the Cavani-Atleti deal falling off the table. She said that PSG didn't want Edinson Cavani to leave. Secondly, Atletico never reached the amount that PSG wanted. Berta further added that Edinson Cavani did everything he could to go to Atletico Madrid. Cavani's mother stated that the Uruguayan striker desperately wanted to play with Diego Simeone and he expressed that at every turn.

