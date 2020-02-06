Steven Gerrard Is Better Than Frank Lampard And Paul Scholes, States Michael Owen

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool star Michael Owen has given his opinion on the 'Paul Scholes vs Frank Lampard vs Steven Gerrard' debate. Owen has played alongside these three legendary midfielders. Finally, he has picked the greatest (for him) amongst the trio. According to Owen, Steven Gerrard is on a different level than the rest. Owen stated that all of these English midfielders are out of the world. However, Gerrard ranks higher than Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

Michael Owen has selected his favourite

Michael Owen said that Steven Gerrard is on another level. He is better than anything that he has seen or played with. He added that he has paired up with some of the greats while playing in Manchester United, Real Madrid, Liverpool and England. However, Steven Gerrard is the best he has ever played with.

In an interview with Goal.com, Michael Owen said, “Put it this way. If I’m saying tomorrow rewind the clock, you’re going into battle now, you’re playing in the Champions League final, who’s your first pick? I’d have Steven Gerrard as my first pick out of anyone.”

Some Liverpool fans want the club to sign Steven Gerrard so he can lift the Premier League title. https://t.co/FNpwE6B2Ki pic.twitter.com/NSRBrcIMx6 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 3, 2020

Michael Owen had a few words for Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes

Michael Owen on Frank Lampard

"Frank Lampard, who can question his goalscoring and how he got every ounce out of his ability?"

Michael Owen on Paul Scholes

"He can give you the eyes, you can think he’s heading it that way and he’ll almost do a reverse spinner off the other side of his head. He can drop a ball on a sixpence. He is just total and utter genius."

