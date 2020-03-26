Shreyas Iyer Settles Perennial Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate With One Word

The football universe has been divided over the debate regarding the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) between Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Not only the football fans but even cricketers have their own opinion over who is the greatest in the Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry. Indian cricketers are also huge fans of these two footballers and recently, Team India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer gave his verdict over who is the greatest player among the two

Shreyas Iyer picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Argentina skipper Messi has so far scored 635 goals, while Portugal captain Ronaldo has scored 670 goals so far. The two have faced off against each other on numerous occasions during the El Clasico encounter in the LaLiga. During a recent question and answer session with fans, amid self-isolation due to coronavirus, Shreyas Iyer was asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Shreyas Iyer picked Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo teamed up with his agent Jorge Mendes to help fund medical supplies in Portugal in his fight over coronavirus. According to Spanish publication AS, Jorge Mendes has already facilitated 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the Sao Jao Hospital in Portugal. It is also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will also be helping in purchasing medical equipment for hospitals that are in dire need due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer continue to lead Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer will once again lead Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 if the season does go ahead. The team currently looks strong on paper adding the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks. In the IPL 2020 auction, Delhi Capitals signed Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey. Shreyas Iyer was last seen in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand where the Men in Blue suffered a humiliating defeat. Virat Kohli and his men were handed a 5-0 loss by the Kiwis after clinching the T20I series 3-0.

