Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar? Who Tops The List Of Highest-paid Football Stars?

FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi has emerged as the highest-paid football star in the world. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr also made it to the esteemed list. Both stars have been involved in big-money moves over the last couple of years.

Who is highest-paid football player? Lionel Messi tops the list

According to France Football magazine, Barcelona star Lionel Messi tops the list of highest earners in world football. The Argentine international will earn close to €131 million this year, predicted the magazine. This amount includes salary, bonuses as well as advertising revenue.

Who is highest-paid football player? Cristiano Ronaldo salary details

If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.#staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/Ie5i9BjzEM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 21, 2020

Lionel Messi’s rival and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was placed second on the list. The former Real Madrid star is expected to earn an astonishing amount equaling to €118 million. Cristiano Ronaldo salary has seen a surge of €5 million as compared to his previous year’s earnings. Meanwhile, PSG winger Neymar Jr has occupied the third spot in the list. He will earn an amount in the range of €95 million, which is €4.5 million more than his previous year’s earning.

Neymar Jr follows Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in the list

Uma salva de palmas a todos os profissionais da saúde 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 obrigado por arriscar suas vidas ❤️❤️❤️ #ficaemcasa #StayHome pic.twitter.com/FQe8FSwy0i — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 20, 2020

The list also includes highest-earning managers in world football. Spanish giants Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone is currently the highest-paid manager in the world. The Argentine tactician earns €40.5 million a year. He is followed by Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, who earns €30 million followed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard pockets €27.5 million per annum.

