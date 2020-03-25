Lionel Messi Not Better Than Neymar In Terms Of Technical Skills: Brazil Legend Cafu

Brazilian legend Cafu recently claimed that Lionel Messi is not as technically skilful as Neymar. The 32-year-old Lionel Messi has won six Ballon d'Or's over the past 12 years but Cafu still believes that Neymar is much more accomplished than Messi in terms of skillset. However, there is also news emerging that the pair of Lionel Messi and Neymar that could reunite at the Camp Nou.

Is Neymar better than Lionel Messi?

Over the past decade and beyond, Lionel Messi has produced magical moments on the football pitch for Barcelona as well as Argentina. The star forward has been renowned as one of the greatest players ever to have graced the sport. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, the duo have shared the prestigious honour of winning the Ballon d'Or on 11 of the past 12 occasions. However, former Brazil right-back Cafu has claimed that Neymar is more technically gifted than Lionel Messi.

Cafu admits Neymar is more skilful than Lionel Messi

In a recent Skype interview with Fox Sports, the 2-time World Cup winner Cafu stated that no player is superior to Neymar in terms of technical skill, not even Lionel Messi. Although Cafu also revealed that he has plenty of respect for Lionel Messi, what the world wants is to watch more of Neymar because of his flair and skillset.

Neymar transfer record move

Back in the summer of 2017, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain broke all transfer records in football when they splashed €222 million for his services from LaLiga club Barcelona. But just three years into his playing career at the Parc De Princes, Neymar has reportedly asked for a return to Catalonia.

Barcelona Neymar transfer halted due to lack of funds?

Although the Neymar transfer has been grabbing headlines. Forbes SportsMoney has claimed that Barcelona might not be able to afford the cost regarding the Neymar transfer. With the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona are looking to offload World Cup winner Antoine Greizmann in order to ease cash flow into the club.