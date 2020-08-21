Lionel Messi Cuts Holiday Short Especially To Meet New Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman

Things haven't been the same for Barcelona after their humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The club saw the sacking of Quique Setien, who was subsequently replaced by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman. With reports suggesting Lionel Messi's exit, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has cut short his holiday to meet the new boss.

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi transfer on cards?

According to a report by TyC Sports, Messi was due to meet Koeman on Thursday, having returned from his holiday earlier than stipulated. Argentine forward was reportedly spending time with his family in the Pyrenees mountains, north of Barcelona where he owns a house. Messi, according to Catalan radio RAC1, has spoken on his future at Barcelona.

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi meets Ronald Koeman

Koeman agreed to a two-year contract with Barcelona on Wednesday. Speaking during his presentation, the new manager asserted that ensuring Messi's stay at the club was one of the crucial tasks ahead of his new role. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner seemingly has lost faith in Barcelona Presiident Josep Maria Bartomeu.

In the meeting with Koeman, Messi has reportedly informed the new boss that he was closer to leaving than staying at Barcelona. Interestingly, Messi's contract runs out by the end of next season and the player is yet to agree to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. The recent crisis at Barcelona might alert Manchester City.

Lionel Messi transfer to Man City?

Although Pep Guardiola has frequently maintained that Messi should end his career at Barcelona, the Etihad-based outfit will try to rope in the Argentine talisman if he decides to seek a new challenge. None can completely rule out the prospect of a Guardiola-Messi reunion in the near future.

Ronald Koeman's transfer wishlist

With his appointment, Koeman has already begun with the preparations for the next season. The former Dutch manager has reportedly submitted his transfer wishlist to the board, which includes Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, along with Lyon striker Memphis Depay. The manager also looks to rope in Everton centre-back Michael Keane, while the departure of Luis Suarez cannot be ruled out completely.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter/AP