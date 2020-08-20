Barcelona Presidential Candidate Plans To Sack Ronald Koeman In 2021 And Appoint Xavi 

Even though it's been only less than 24 hours since Ronald Koeman was appointed as Barcelona head coach, there is already talk of the Dutchman being given the boot in 2021. Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has claimed that he plans to sack Ronald Koeman regardless of his performances and replace the 57-year-old with club legend Xavi Hernandez, if he is elected next year. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the next presidential elections for Barcelona will take place in March 2021, after they were brought forward due to the drastic changes required at the club.

Barcelona presidential candidate to sack Ronald Koeman next year?

On Tuesday night, Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font spoke to Spanish radio programme El Larguero and made a shocking claim about the newly-appointed Blaugrana manager. He said, "Even if Ronald Koeman has a great first season at Camp Nou, I will not change my plans. If I become president, Koeman won't be Barcelona coach for the 2021-2022 season.". Font then added that Barcelona legend and current Al-Sadd boss, Xavi Hernandez, would be his first choice to replace Koeman.

Font also went on to explain that Lionel Messi has been disappointed because of the critical situation at the club in both, organisational and sports terms, but Xavi would be able to put together the puzzles at the club as he understands the Barcelona style of management and play. "Xavi understands how the club needs to run in order to function well and I expect Messi to play under Xavi in 2021," he said. Xavi rejected the offer to coach Barcelona in January, citing institutional problems as a reason to bide his time and remain in his current role with Al-Sadd.

On Wednesday, Ronald Koeman signed a two-year contract with Barcelona that is expected to keep him at the Camp Nou until 2022. His appointment was announced only two days after Quique Setien was sacked. The LaLiga heavyweights suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League which saw them go trophyless for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

