Messi Is STAYING! Barcelona president quashes Rumours, Announces Ronald Koeman’s Arrival

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu quashed all rumours of a Lionel Messi transfer away from the Camp Nou, insisting that the 33-year-old will end his career at Barcelona. Bartomeu also revealed that if there are no more setbacks, the club will announce Dutchman Ronald Koeman as the new Barcelona manager. Only yesterday, Barcelona announced the departure of Eric Abidal as the club's sporting director a few hours after he was made to sack Quique Setien.

Josep Bartomeu, Barcelona president: “Messi wants to end his career at Barça. I regularly speak to him and his father. He’s part of our project. Koeman will be the new manager and he told me that Messi is a key player for our new project”. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Barcelona — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

Barcelona president Bartomeu on Lionel Messi transfer rumours

In an interview with Barca TV and a handful of select journalists this week, the Barcelona president discussed Lionel Messi's future at the club. Bartomeu said: "I've spoken about this plenty of times and said that Lionel Messi wants to end his career at Barcelona." The 57-year-old went on to add that Messi is expected to be the pillar of the project when Ronald Koeman takes charge of the reins.

Bartomeu then spoke about Messi's contract expiring in 2021 and revealed that he is in constant contact with the Argentine and his father over extending his stay. "We have a sold project and even the new coach is counting on him to stay," he said. Over the past few days, multiple reports claimed that Lionel Messi might consider leaving Barcelona in the near future due to the chaos at the club. Barcelona suffered an 8-2 humiliation in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, which also saw the LaLiga heavyweights go trophyless for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

🔊 @jmbartomeu: "If nothing goes wrong, Koeman will be Barça's head coach next season. We already know how he thinks and his philosophy" pic.twitter.com/5CZHKBi597 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2020

Barcelona president Bartomeu on Ronald Koeman taking charge of the club

Bartomeu was then asked about the next manager at the club and he confirmed Ronald Koeman's arrival. "If there are no more setbacks then Ronaldo Koeman will be appointed as the new manager of Barcelona and lead these players forward." Bartomeu also asserted that the 57-year-old has a previous connection with Barcelona as Koeman was part of Johan Cryuff's ‘Dream Team' and he understands the brand of football.

On Tuesday, Barcelona announced that Eric Abidal had stepped down from his role as sporting director. However, Bartomeu insisted that he has a responsibility towards the club and won't step down willingly until the elections which are set to be held in March 2021. He also revealed that it is unlikely the club will purchase any top players over the summer transfer window, ruling out moves for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and PSG's Neymar.

