Lionel Messi Destroys Barcelona Squad In Training As He Gears Up For LaLiga Return: Watch

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi's magic was on display during a recent session of the team's training as he destroyed his teammates during a practice game. The Barcelona squad returned to training over a week ago after two months in lockdown. Meanwhile, LaLiga has officially announced that the competition will resume from June 8.

Also Read | Lionel Messi looking forward eagerly to 'weird' La Liga restart

Lionel Messi no beard look: Argentine humiliates teammates in Barcelona training

The break from football seemingly hasn't affected Lionel Messi a bit as he looked in great shape when he arrived for Barcelona training. During a training session that took place on Wednesday, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who donned the 'Messi no beard look' humiliated his teammates, as seen in a video released by Barcelona's Twitter handle. The clip shows the Argentina skipper tracking back quickly and producing a perfect tackle to regain possession, followed by him instantly initiating an attack. He then latches on a through ball as he gallops on to score a great goal after a brilliant one-two with this teammates.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto'o helped Barca beat Man United on May 27, 2009 for UCL win: Watch

Lionel Messi no beard look: No chances of winning UCL, says Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been eager to return to training and subsequently playing with Barcelona again. On returning to training, he spoke to Sport and the Argentine skipper was quizzed about his thoughts on Barcelona's chances of winning the Champions League this season. Messi took Sport and Barcelona fans by surprise while claiming that his side will not be able to win the European crown this season, citing a lack of decent performances on the field.

Lionel Messi no beard look: Quique Setien mistaken, claims Barcelona captain

Lionel Messi's statement on winning the Champions League, interestingly, contradicted the words of Barcelona manager Quique Setien. The former Real Betis manager had expressed hope of winning the UCL title this season, saying that Barcelona are more than capable of succeeding in the Champions League. However, Messi claimed that although he respected Setien's right to have his opinion on the matter, the coach was misunderstood on the issue.

Also Read | Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's predicted overall ratings for EA Sports FIFA 21

Lionel Messi no beard look: LaLiga standings

This season, defending LaLiga champions Barcelona, yet again, lead the league charts. They have bagged 58 points in 27 games. On the other hand, the Catalans' arch-rivals Real Madrid occupy the second spot, with 56 points to their credit. The competition will resume on June 8 behind closed doors as Barcelona look to secure a third consecutive LaLiga title.

Also Read | Lionel Messi could have similar 'Last Dance' moment at 2022 World Cup, says Lucas Biglia