Lionel Messi Could Have Similar 'Last Dance' Moment at 2022 World Cup, Says Lucas Biglia

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia believes Lionel Messi could have his own 'The Last Dance' moment at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Many pundits and fans believe Lionel Messi needs to win a World Cup with Argentina to be considered the greatest in the history of the sport and Messi will have an opportunity to get his hands on the prized trophy before his retirement. Former Argentina star Lucas Biglia wants to see Lionel Messi end his career in a defining moment by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina to have a similar send-off as Michael Jordan did in The Last Dance.

Lucas Biglia wants Lionel Messi to have his own 'The Last Dance'

While speaking to FM 94.7, Biglia revealed that he just finished watching ESPN's 'The Last Dance' documentary on Michael Jordan. The 34-year-old revealed that he is a big fan of 'The Last Dance' series and watching the six-time NBA champion got him thinking about six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The Last Dance depicted NBA legend Michael Jordan's final year with Eastern Conference giants, Chicago Bulls.

Lionel Messi came close to winning the World Cup with Argentina in Brazil but suffered heartbreak at the final hurdle, losing 1-0 against Joachim Low's Germany. Biglia was part of that Argentina squad which reached the final in 2014 but the midfielder retired from international duty in 2018. Biglia further explained that he would like to see his countryman Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to have a similar 'The Last Dance' moment as Michael Jordan did when he won the second 'three-peat' of his career with the Chicago Bulls in 1998.

Lionel Messi World Cup 2022 preparations

Last week, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that he would like to see Lionel Messi and Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez play together at club level to build a stronger relationship on the field. At 32 years of age, the World Cup at Qatar in 2022 could be the last opportunity for Lionel Messi to win the grand tournament before he hangs up his boots. Quite often, the 'Lionel Messi World Cup' taunt has been the stumbling block for the Argentine forward to be considered the greatest of all time.

Lionel Messi new look in training

While arriving at Barcelona training on Tuesday, May 26, Lionel Messi sported a new look. The Lionel Messi new look was a trending story on social media and images depicted the Barcelona forward with a new hairstyle. Barcelona believe their captain was rolling back the years to his look from 2015.

