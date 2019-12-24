Lionel Messi Set To Be Offered A Life-time Contract By Barcelona: Report

Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored his 50th goal of 2019 when Barcelona defeated Alaves with a 4-1 scoreline. The Barcelona talisman had spoken on his retirement while receiving his sixth Ballon d’Or. However, Barcelona are ready to seal a permanent relationship with their captain.

Barcelona have contacted Jorge Messi

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have contacted Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi. The club is willing to offer the player a life-time contract, keeping him tied with the club as long as he wants to play. Messi had extended his contract up till 2021, two years ago.

Lionel Messi was offered a life-time contract a few years back

Lionel Messi was offered a lifetime contract a few years back. However, Messi had himself clarified on the contract. While speaking to The Mirror, Messi stated that Barcelona had offered him a life-time contract just like they had offered it to Andres Iniesta. He said that he did not wish to be bound by a contract. He would prefer to leave if he did not enjoy playing at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi spoke on his retirement during Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi recently won his sixth Ballon d’Or, beating the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to the accolade. During the awards ceremony, the Argentine hinted at his retirement plans. As quoted by Goal, Messi stated that he was well aware of the fact that he was 32. He hoped to keep playing for many more years. However, he was clear about his retirement plans, saying that everything depends on his physical well-being. Messi felt that he was at his best, physically at present. He hoped to continue this way for some time to come. He further stated that he was enjoying football more than ever.

Barcelona are leading in LaLiga

Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals along with nine assists across all competitions this season. His side are leading in LaLiga with 39 points, two more than second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Espanyol on Saturday, January 4, 2019 (January 5 according to IST).

