Lionel Messi scored a brace in his second-ever appearance for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, during the Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United on Tuesday night. The 36-year-old made his debut for Miami during their last game against Cruz Azul, last Saturday and made headlines for a sensational free-kick goal. Messi then scored twice against Atlanta as Inter-Miami clinched a 4-0 victory.

Lionel Messi takes the Internet by storm with his act of generosity to DJ Khaled’s son

In a video shared on Twitter by ESPN, Lionel Messi can be seen consoling a child ahead of the match against Atlanta United on Tuesday evening. Captioning the video, ESPN revealed the kid was DJ Khaled’s son. As the kid got emotional standing in front of the Argentine player, the football great melted hearts with his gesture of checking on the young child. Here’s a look at the viral video.

Messi consoling DJ Khaled's son who was crying 🥺❤️

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled was one of the many celebrities who turned out to watch Messi play against Atlanta United. Popstar Camilla Cabello, former NBA player Ray Allen, singer Rauw Alejandro, and rapped Diddy were the other notable personalities. Earlier during his debut match for Inter Miami, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Serena Williams and others marked their presence at the sold-out DRV PNK stadium.

What happened during Inter Miami vs Atlanta United?

Coming to the match, Inter Miami were off to a flying start as Messi took only eight minutes to register his first goal.

Busquets 🤝 Messi



Messi puts us in the lead early with his second goal for the Club 👏👏

He then helped the team double their lead with another goal at 22 minutes, as Robert Taylor found the net right before the half time.

Taylor ➡️ Messi for his second of the night to double the lead in the 22nd minute 👏

Taylor scored another goal in the 53rd minute, securing a 4-0 victory for the team. It is worth noting that Messi and Taylor are the first-ever pair in Inter Miami history to score multiple goals in a single match.