Lionel Messi misses the goal against Clermont Foot during his last PSG appearance - WATCH

Lionel Messi bids adieu to PSG after a two-year stint with the club. The 7-time Ballon d'Or played his final game in the French capital on Saturday as the Ligue 1 2022/23 season concluded. Paris Saint-Germain won the league title but could not get the better of Clermont Foot at home on matchday 38. Thus, Lionel Messi's PSG tenure ends with a loss, nevertheless, he departed with another trophy under his belt.

Earlier in the week PSG confirmed the departure of Messi and on Saturday night it was the end of "Messi Magic" in France. Unfortunately, it wasn't the most ideal end of the road for arguably the greatest player of all time as he was jeered by the fans at Parc des Frances, moreover, he missed a crucial goal-scoring opportunity and went goalless in the end. Following the match, Paris Saint-Germain shared a post in respect of Messi on social media platforms.

Lionel Messi misses the goal against Clermont Foot during his last PSG appearance

Lionel Messi missed crucial chances in his last game and as a result Clermont Foot won the game 3-2. It was the last game of Messi and Sergio Ramos in PSG colors. Ramos, however, was on the scoresheet on the night.

TheEuropeanLad didn’t tweet this because it was Messi who missed not mbappe



If it was mbappe who missed he would have tweeted “ AMAZING PASS BY MESSI BUT MBAPPE MISSES A EASY CHANCE AS USUAL “ 💀

pic.twitter.com/xP1cfwCt2I — LEVI 🧊 (@LEVI00017) June 3, 2023

This was Lionel Messi in his last game for PSG.



He missed 7 big chances.pic.twitter.com/KKqsuUdRZe — King 💎 (@CRonaldoV2) June 3, 2023

Lionel Messi apparently did not have the best of stays in Paris. The Barcelona legend received a ceremonious reception in 2021, but things did not pan out the way the fans expected it to be. The Argentine endured a goal draught in his first year at PSG, scoring only 6 goals. However, in the second season, he showcased his mettle, netting 16 goals and as many assists. All in all Messi amassed 32 goals for Parisians, he had a direct contribution in 66 goals (adding total assists) in 74 appearances. While it could be termed as brilliant, but the consistent reports of him not feeling content at his new club and assertions of a possible tiff with fellow teammate Kylian Mbappe seemingly made the fans his anti.