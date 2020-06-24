Lionel Messi Escapes Red Card For Second Consecutive Game, Rival Fans Blast VAR For It

Defending champions Barcelona reclaimed the top spot on LaLiga standings after a narrow victory against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. Lionel Messi, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, starred for the Catalan Giants again as he came up with a crucial assist to midfielder Ivan Rakitic during the match. However, the game did not end without a controversy surrounding the Argentine forward, with claims that he escaped a red card narrowly.

Barcelona vs Bilbao: Lionel Messi escapes red card

Lionel Messi escaped a narrow sending off against Athletic Bilbao in the second half of the game. In the 67th minute, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner ran into Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez to collect the ball close to the opponent's box, before stamping on his ankle. However, the incident went unnoticed by the referee, although it could have been a straight red card for the Argentina international. On the other hand, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not interfere and let the Barcelona captain escape unbooked.

This is not the first time that Lionel Messi has had a narrow red card escape. In the previous game against Sevilla, during the injury time of the first half, the Barcelona captain was involved in a physical altercation with Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. Messi shoved down Carlos on the ground after the Sevilla defender's harsh challenge on Luis Suarez. Then, it was argued that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner should have been sent off, blaming the VAR for the complicity.

Barcelona vs Bilbao: Fans react to VAR complicity

Messi has no sportsmanship, and no accountability — Banele Sikhondze (@SikhondzeBanele) June 23, 2020

His been protected — MARTINS_GO_TALK❄🦁 (@Martins_Go_Talk) June 23, 2020

Most protected player ever. The media's good boy — Ekenta Anthony (@EkentaAnthony1) June 23, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo got a red card for touching a player’s hair.



Lionel Messi slaps a player, pushes a player and stomps a player without even getting a YELLOW card let alone a RED.



Double standards. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/KlWjzBeK3Y — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 23, 2020

Barcelona vs Bilbao: Lionel Messi assists Ivan Rakitic

Despite the trio of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann starting together, Barcelona failed to create a positive impact in the first half. However, the introduction of Ivan Rakitic in the 65th minute, in place of Sergio Busquets, changed the momentum. The Croatian midfielder went on to score the only goal of the game from a close-range finish after an amazing display from Messi in the Bilbao's penalty area.

Barcelona vs Bilbao: Lionel Messi's men back at the top

Barcelona have reclaimed the top spot on LaLiga standings after bagging three points against Bilbao on Tuesday. Lionel Messi's men have now won 68 points in 31 games. On the other hand, second-placed Real Madrid have 65 points to their credit, albeit with a game less. Barcelona will next play Celta Vigo on Saturday, while Real Madrid host Mallorca on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: LaLiga Facebook Broadcast