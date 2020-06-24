Lionel Messi Birthday: Lionel Messi Net Worth, Endorsements And Family Life

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been in scintillating form for the Catalan giants since LaLiga resumed after a 100-day hiatus. His glittering form was on display once again when he assisted Ivan Rakitic in Barcelona's only goal against Athletic Bilbao a day before he turned 33. The Argentina international will be celebrating his 33rd birthday on June 24, Wednesday, with his side reclaiming the top spot on LaLiga, after losing it to Real Madrid last Sunday.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann involved in training ground brawl, Barca boss intervenes

Lionel Messi birthday: Lionel Messi family

ᴍᴇꜱꜱɪ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ɪꜱ ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 21, 2020

Lionel Messi tied the knot with Antonio Roccuzzo, with the two being close since 2008. The couple has three sons together - Thiago (born in 2012), Mateo (2015) and Ciro (2018). The Argentina international enjoys a close relationship with his immediate family members, all of whom are involved in his businesses. His father Jorge acts as his agent, while his elder brother Rodrigo deals with his daily schedule and publicity. His mother Celia and brother Matias look after the Leo Messi Foundation, that has been indulging in philanthropic activities.

Also Read | Barcelona open talks with Lionel Messi over two-year contract extension with £1.15m wages

Lionel Messi birthday: Lionel Messi salary, Lionel Messi net worth

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Lionel Messi net worth stands at a mammoth €320 million ($400 million), making him the second-richest football star in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Forbes, the Argentine pocketed €93 million ($103 million), of which €64 million ($71 million) was earned through the Lionel Messi salary from Barcelona, while he racked up €28 million ($31 million) in brand endorsements. The Barcelona legend is associated with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Adidas, Gatorade, Huawei and MasterCard.

Also Read | Lionel Messi family: Argentine plays card games, engages in fun fitness activities with wife and kids

Lionel Messi birthday: Lionel Messi contract

There has been quite some uncertainty between Barcelona and Lionel Messi during the course of this season. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract at Camp Nou runs until June 2021 while he is yet to agree to an extension beyond that period. Recent reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona have offered a new contract to the club captain that will see him play at Camp Nou at least until his 36th birthday or until 2023. However, the Argentina international expects the club to include a special exit clause that could see him leave the club at the end of any given season as a free agent.

Also Read | Barcelona to offer new contract to Lionel Messi that ties him at least until 2023: Report

Note: The Lionel Messi net worth and Lionel Messi salary figures have been sourced from multiple reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Lionel Messi net worth and Lionel Messi salary figures.

Image courtesy: AP