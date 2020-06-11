Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Intimidating Barcelona Hierarchy Into Making Neymar Transfer?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr has been linked with a return to Barcelona ever since his departure from Camp Nou in 2017. The Brazil international is reportedly wanted at Camp Nou by the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as well, with reports suggesting that the two superstars are now pressuring the Barcelona hierarchy to sign Neymar.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez pressurise Barcelona for Neymar transfer

eu indo pro primeiro jogo depois da quarentena 🤪😂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/a3cEdaa79d — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 18, 2020

According to transfer expert Duncan Castles, Barcelona superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are adamant to see Neymar back at Barcelona and are pressurising the club chiefs for the move. Neymar has reportedly told his PSG teammates that he wants to secure a return to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Lionel Messi has also expressed a desire to play alongside the Brazil international again.

Neymar transfer failed to materialise last summer

Neymar was on the verge of joining Barcelona last summer. However, a deal fell through in the final moments after PSG decided not to get involved in any negotiations with the Catalan giants. This season as well, Barcelona have been persuading PSG to sign the 28-year-old. However, the French giants have reportedly demanded €175 million ($196 million) from Barcelona.

Reports suggest that Barcelona may not be able to meet the financial demands put forth by PSG citing the financial losses that the club has suffered due to the coronavirus lockdown. Several reports suggest that the defending LaLiga champions tried to tempt PSG to agree to sell the former Barcelona man by offering several players in a swap deal. However, the French giants have declined any swap deal for their club-record signing.

No swap deal involving Neymar, Antoine Griezmann: PSG

Barcelona also offered Antoine Griezmann to PSG in a possible swap deal for Neymar. However, the Ligue 1 champions have made it clear that they expect Barcelona to pay the entire fee slapped on Neymar and they will not accept any player in exchange for Neymar. It has been reported that Barcelona tried to shift their focus from the Neymar transfer to Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez for a brief period, but the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have pressured the club hierarchy to sign Neymar.

