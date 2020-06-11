Lionel Messi Is 'God Of Football', Xavi Should Manage Barcelona Till He Lasts: Eto'o

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has urged former teammate Xavi to go back to Camp Nou while 'God of Football' Lionel Messi is still playing. The six-time Ballon D'Or winner is reaching the twilight of his career and the former Inter Milan striker wants Xavi to take his spot in the dugout before Lionel Messi's career comes to a close. Xavi himself is highly regarded in the Barcelona folklore and has been constantly linked with being the next manager at the LaLiga giants since Ernesto Valverde's sacking.

Speaking to Cataluyna Radio, former Cameroon international Samuel Eto'o revealed that he advised Xavi to not wait long to become Barcelona manager and take his opportunity while Lionel Messi was still playing. The former Barcelona captain had stated earlier that does not feel ready for the task of leading the Blaugrana, which prompted the club to appoint Quique Setien midway through the current season.

Samuel Eto'o believes that his former teammate and Barcelona legend Xavi has to go back to Camp Nou and the presence of Lionel Messi will make it easier for him. Eto'o heaped praise on the current Barcelona captain, labelling the six-time Ballon D'or winner as the 'God of Football'. Xavi is currently the manager of Saudi Arabian outfit Al Sadd, where he spent the final four years of his playing career.

🎙 Samuel Eto'o on Xavi Hernández:



"I told Xavi that no matter what happens, you have to go back and be a Barça coach.



You have to do it when the God of the football (Messi) is still there. He has played with him, and that will make it easier than with others."



[Cat Ràdio] pic.twitter.com/3R6WDa9qDs — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) June 10, 2020

Samuel Eto'o believes Luis Suarez has written history for Barcelona and won't be easily replaced

Speaking on the prospect of Barcelona signing Lautaro Martinez, Samuel Eto'o said that Luis Suarez has been a great servant for the club and it won't be easy to replace him. Eto'o added that while Lautaro Martinez is doing well recently, Suarez is making an incredible story with Barcelona and they both have been lucky to play for the Blaugrana. The former Inter Milan striker further said that Luis Suarez has written history with Barcelona and people should not forget his contribution. He further stated that the former Liverpool striker is a 'general' and if Barcelona want to reinforce themselves, it isn't necessary to take the stripes away from him.

