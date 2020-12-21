'Scottynaldinho'? Bruno Fernandes Has New Nickname For McTominay After Leeds Demolition

Bruno Fernandes has revealed the new nickname he has given to his Manchester United teammate Scott McTominay. The Scottish international earned a new nickname for himself after his fabulous display of football in Manchester United’s triumph over Leeds on Sunday. Scott McTominay netted 2 goals in quick succession for Manchester United as the Premier League giants ran riot against Leeds United.

On Sunday, Scott McTominay became the first player in the Premier League to score 2 goals within the first three minutes of the game. Manchester United outplayed Leeds in what was an action-packed game of football as the Manchester side netted 6 goals in 90 minutes and registered a gigantic win for themselves.

Scott McTominay gets a new nickname

Scott McTominay handed United a great start to the game within the first five minutes as they capitalized on every mistake made by Leeds United. Manchester United‘s goal scoring midfielder Bruno Fernandes and center-back Victor Lindelof also got on the score sheet for United in the first half. Leed’s captain Liam Cooper pulled one back as both the teams headed into the break with the scoreline reading 4-1.

Bruno added 1 more goal to his ever-increasing goal tally while Daniel James also found the back of the net in the second half with Stuart Dallas adding one for Leeds. The match eventually ended with the scoreline reading 6-2 in favor of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. Manchester United are now 3rd on the Premier League standings and will look to capitalize on their momentum in the comeptition.

Undoubtedly, McTominay was given the Man of the Match award and the Manchester United star took to social media and express his joy about the massive win. He took to social media platform Instagram and shared a few clicks of the and captioned it with: 'Big win!!!'

Bruno Fernandes Instagram shenanigans

After Scott McTominay’s wonderful performance, Bruno Fernandes gave him a new nickname and wrote "Scottynaldinho" while commenting on his post. He wrote, "Football is really strange. Well done scottynaldinho".Flabergasted with Bruno’s comment, McTominay replied with, "Oi we’ll be having words tomorrow me & you".

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, the Scot mentioned how the team needed to get used to scoring goals at home and it's what they did by scoring six on Sunday. He went on to mention how important it is to have that fortress when teams visit Old Trafford. McTominay added how that changes the mentality as confidence grows in you and everybody gets that really boost of confidence. He also spoke about how the team’s athleticism was second to none.

